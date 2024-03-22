Man City vs Man Utd live stream — How to watch Women's Super League online

The Man City vs Man Utd live stream is a huge clash in the WSL that will have a significant bearing on who wins the title and qualifies for the Women's Champions League. Luckily, it's easy to watch the game from anywhere using a VPN – potentially for FREE!

Man City vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels Man City vs Man Utd live streams are available on Saturday, March 23.

► Time: 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 p.m. AEDT

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / TVNZ+ (N.Z.)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

City are already out of both cup competitions but, in the league, they are almost unstoppable. They go into Manchester derby in second place on goal difference only.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have had a more mixed season than their neighbours and really need a win to keep themselves in contention for a Champions League place. There is undoubtedly a bit of pressure growing on manager Mark Skinner.

Man City are potent upfront, not least thanks to Bunny Shaw who has already netted 16 times this season. Lauren Hemp is also a threat up front. Her Lionesses teammate Mary Earps is going to have to work hard for the visitors to keep them out. Ella Toone is among the attacking threats for Skinner’s side.

Will the blue half or the red half be celebrating at full time? Read on to find out how to watch WSL Man City vs Man Utd live streams from anywhere.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd live streams for free

Soccer fans in England can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. Fans in New Zealand are also lucky because the game will be streamed for FREE on TVNZ Plus.

But what if you live in England or New Zealand but aren't at home to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

WSL Man City vs Man Utd live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Man City vs Man Utd live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, TVNZ+ or another service to watch the game.

How to watch a Man City vs Man Utd WSL live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch WSL Man City vs Man Utd live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads with the Paramount Plus and Showtime plan. Luckily, there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

<a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $11.99 per month, get ad-free access to Survivor and <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-big-brother-2023-online-premiere-date-start-time-cast-and-more" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. You also get access to live streams of your local CBS channel and the Showtime catalog.

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd live streams in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of Man City vs Man Utd in the WSL without spending a penny.

The full game will be broadcast live on BBC Two, with a Man City vs Man Utd live stream available on BBC iPlayer. That means you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee. (You will need a valid UK TV Licence to watch the game, however.)

You can also stream many WSL matches for free via the FA Player. However, Man City vs Man Utd is not one of those matches.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch WSL Man City vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch Man City vs Man Utd on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's SN Now streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also an annual subscription that works out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in Australia

Watch Man City vs Man Utd WSL live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 men's Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

<a href="https://www.tvnz.co.nz/livetv" data-link-merchant="tvnz.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">TVNZ is showing WSL Man City vs Man Utd for FREE in New Zealand, with kick off set for at 1.30am NZDT on Monday, March 24. That means you can live stream Man City vs Man Utd Women's soccer on <a href="https://www.tvnz.co.nz/livetv/" data-link-merchant="tvnz.co.nz"" data-link-merchant="tvnz.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use. If you're traveling outside New Zealand, use a VPN such as <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="tvnz.co.nz"" data-link-merchant="tvnz.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN to unblock your local feed from anywhere.