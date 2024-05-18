Luton Town vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Luton Town vs Fulham live stream sees the Hatters in search of a miracle to preserve their Premier League status — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Luton Town vs Fulham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Luton Town vs Fulham live stream takes place on Sunday, May 19

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (May 20)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Luton Town are not relegated yet. However, the odds of the club making their Premier League stay last more than a single season are looking beyond remote. To avoid relegation, Luton Town need to win this game, while simultaneously Nottm Forest have to lose to already-relegated Burnley, and if that wasn’t a mountain enough to climb for a team that have only won six times in 37 games, they would also have to turn around a 12 point goal difference. This is all possible on paper, but in reality extremely unlikely to occur.

Meanwhile, Fulham come into the final matchday of the season with their squad already dreaming about their summer vacation. Fulham are safe for another season, and cannot finish lower than 14th. While they won’t roll over for Luton Town, they have no real skin in the game, so the final result of this match will not impact their overall season.

Luton Town vs Fulham is likely to be the last Premier League match at Kenilworth Road for at least a year, so expect the home fans to make the most of the occasion. If you want to watch this EPL match just in case the improbable happens here’s all the details you need.

How to watch Luton Town vs Fulham from anywhere

Luton Town vs Fulham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Luton Town vs Fulham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Luton Town vs Fulham in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Luton Town vs Fulham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Luton Town vs Fulham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Luton Town vs Fulham in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Luton Town vs Fulham live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Luton Town vs Fulham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Luton Town vs Fulham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Luton Town vs Fulham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Luton Town vs Fulham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Luton Town vs Fulham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Luton Town vs Fulham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.