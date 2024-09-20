Joshua vs Dubois live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight time, undercard

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois live streams are set to deliver plenty of drama as two heavy-handed British rivals clash in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in a highly-anticipated world heavyweight title fight — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Joshua vs Dubois live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, September 21

► Main card: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEST (Sep. 22)

► Joshua vs Dubois ringwalks: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT / 9:45 p.m. BST / 6:45 a.m. AEST (Sep. 22)

• U.S. — Watch on DAZN PPV

• U.K.— Watch on Sky Sports Box Office

Since suffering consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk and losing his heavyweight titles, Anthony Joshua has slowly but surely been rebuilding his career. He looked nervy in his victories over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius, but picked up confidence as he dispatched Otto Wallin and then stopped former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in impressive fashion.

The 34-year-old now aims to dethrone IBF champion Dubois in what will be his first fight against a fellow Briton since beating Dillian Whyte in 2015. While Joshua is vastly more experienced at world title level, with 12 championship bouts already under his belt, Dubois has arguably fought tougher opposition in his most recent contests.

"Dynamite" Dubois was also beaten by Usyk, but recovered well to grind down the tough Jarrell Miller and then stop the extremely durable and dangerous Filip Hrgovic to win the IBF belt. The 27-year-old will now make the first defence of that strap and will hope to do it in conclusive fashion as the winner is in line to face either Usyk or Fury next year for all the heavyweight belts.

Read on to find out how to watch Joshua vs Dubois live streams from where you are.

Watch Joshua vs Dubois live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your regular stream?

Joshua vs Dubois live streams by country

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois live streams in the U.S.

For boxing fans in the U.S., the Joshua vs Dubois fight is available on DAZN PPV for $19.99.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

If you’re outside the U.S. but don't want to miss the fight, you can still watch the Joshua vs Dubois live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois live streams in the U.K.

To watch the huge heavyweight contest in the U.K., you'll need Sky Sports Box Office which will be showing a Joshua vs Dubois live stream, as well as the full undercard. The PPV cost is also £19.95.

As noted above, the main card starts at 4 p.m. BST in the afternoon of Saturday, September 21, with the headline bout expected to start at around 9:45 p.m..

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Joshua vs Dubois online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois live streams in Canada

The Joshua vs Dubois heavyweight live stream in the great white north will be shown on DAZN PPV. The price in Canada is US$19.99.

Away from Canada on vacation right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to access your regular live stream from home without being geo-blocked.

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois live streams in Australia

The Joshua vs Dubois live stream from Wembley Stadium will be shown on DAZN PPV in Australia. The price again Down Under is US$19.99.

Away from Australia on vacation right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to access your regular live stream from home without being geo-blocked.

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, the Joshua vs Dubois big fight live stream will also be shown on DAZN PPV. The price is US$19.99.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Joshua vs Dubois: tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Nationality British British Date of birth October 15, 1989 September 6, 1997 Height 6' 6" 6' 5" Reach 82" 78" Total fights 31 23 Record 28-3 (25 KOs) 21-2 (20 KOs)

Joshua vs Dubois fight card

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley at lightweight

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis at middleweight

Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson for the WBO Interim light-Heavyweight title

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington for the IBF super-featherweight title

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz for the European middleweight title

