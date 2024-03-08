Joshua vs Ngannou live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou – aka Knockout Chaos – is the headline act on a massive boxing bill from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8. Britain's former two-time world heavyweight champion faces the big-hitting former MMA fighter who put WBC title holder Tyson Fury on his uppers at the end of last year. It's going to be a blood-and-thunder contest — and you can watch Joshua vs Ngannou live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Joshua vs Ngannou live stream start time ► Date: Today (Friday, Mar. 8, 2024)

► Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

► Main card: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. GMT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 9).

► Joshua vs Ngannou: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 9).

• U.S. / RoW — DAZN PPV

• U.K. — DAZN PPV / Sky Sports Box Office

Joshua returns to Saudi Arabia for the third time with the fight being unusually held on a Friday because the kingdom is hosting the F1 over the weekend. AJ needs another big win as he rebuilds his career after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022. The two-time former unified heavyweight world champion had planned to fight Deontay Wilder, but the Bronze Bomber's overwhelming defeat to Joseph Parker on Christmas Eve put paid to that money spinner while Usyk and Tyson Fury meet for the undisputed title.

No one expected Ngannou to provide anything close to the challenge he posed to Tyson Fury in their fight last year. In the Battle of the Baddest, the former UFC world heavyweight champion did what no one expected, boxing at range on the back foot and picking his moments to attack, instead of going all guns blazing. An overhand left knocked down Fury in the third round, before the French-Cameroonian lost a controversial split decision on the scorecards.

Below, we'll show you how to watch Joshua vs Ngannou live streams from anywhere – in the U.S. or abroad. Plus, we analyse a stacked undercard that also includes Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker for the WBO interim heavyweight title and two world title fights.

Watch Joshua vs Ngannou live streams from anywhere

Joshua vs Ngannou live streams by country

How to watch the Joshua vs Wallin live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Joshua vs Ngannou live streams with a DAZN PPV. That'll set you back $39.99 but the good news is you'll get a full month's subscription to the U.S. streaming service after you watch all the action live and uninterrupted.

After that first month, a subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $19.99 on a 12-month contract, $24.99 if you pay month-by-month or $224.99 if you pay up front for a year's access.

The Joshua vs Ngannou fight is also available on PPV.com for $69.99.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Joshua vs Ngannou live streams in the U.K.

There are two ways to watch the massive Joshua vs Ngannou fight night in the U.K., with DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office sharing broadcast duties, each for a PPV fee though the good news is that cost in Britain is a bit cheaper.

On DAZN, you'll pay just £19.99, with a month's access to the streaming service thrown in for free. Existing DAZN subscribers get a small discount to the PPV price at £18.99. A subscription to DAZN's regular coverage costs as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

Joshua vs Ngannou is also available on Sky Sports Box Office if you prefer Andy Clarke, Matt Macklin and Johnny Nelson on the mic. The PPV cost is also £19.95.

As noted above, the main card starts at 3 p.m. GMT in the afternoon of Friday, March 8, with the headline bout expected to start at around 11 p.m..

You can buy the 2024 Joshua vs Ngannou fight for £19.95 via Sky Sports Box Office.Watch either via your Sky account, or you can watch on your computer, mobile, tablet and various TV streamers. Coverage of the undercard starts at 4 p.m. GMT. The exact start time for the main event will depend on how the undercard progresses through the evening, but we'd expect the ring walks at around 11 p.m..

How to watch Joshua vs Ngannou live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in the great white north, where DAZN is showing the Joshua vs Ngannou fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $39.99. Again, for that price, you get a month's subscription to the streaming service included.

After that month, DAZN costs at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront. DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

How to watch Joshua vs Ngannou live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Joshua vs Ngannou live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN. In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$37.99, again with a full month's access included for non-subscribers to catch all the action.

Joshua vs Ngannou is also available via Kayo Main Event, but the PPV cost for that one is pretty steep at AU$69.95.

How to watch Joshua vs Ngannou live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Joshua vs Ngannou fight, including the Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker on the undercard against Zhilei Zhang, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost of NZ$39.99, with non-subscribers getting a month's access to the streaming service as part of that fee.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.

Joshua vs Ngannou tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Anthony Joshua Francis Ngannou Nationality U.K. Cameroonian Date of birth October 15th, 1989 September 5th, 1986 Height 6' 6' 6' 4" Reach 82" 83" Total fights 30 1 Record 27-3 (24 KOs) 0-1 (0 KOs)

Joshua vs Ngannou fight card

Who is on the Joshua-Ngannou card? There's plenty on the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou undercard to whet your appetite for the big headline bout. The co-main event features a contest for the interim WBO heavyweight title as Zhilei Zhang takes on Joseph Parker. Both fighters are coming off career-best defeats of Joe Joyce and Deontay Wilder respectively and this could be the fight of the night for the purists. Also on the bill are two world title fights. Rey Vargas defends his WBC featherweight title against unbeaten Brit Nick Ball, while Israil Madrimov takes on Magomed Kurbanov for the vacant WBA super welterweight title.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou; Heavyweight

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker; For Zhang's WBO interim heavyweight title

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball; For Vargas' WBC featherweight title

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov; For the vacant WBA super welterweight title

Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain; Lightweight

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena; Heavyweight

Jack McGann vs. Louis Green; Light middleweight

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc; Heavyweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores; Super lightweight

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres; Heavyweight

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou odds

Unsurprisingly given his experience in the squared circle, Joshua is a decent favorite to win with DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -400. Ngannou is +300 to win.