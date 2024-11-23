How to watch Japan Cup 2024: live stream horse racing online from anywhere

With ¥500 million (around $3.2 million) up for grabs for 1st place, the Japan Cup is one of the richest horse races in the world. But which of the 15 competing horses will reach the winning post first this Sunday? Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2024 Japan Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Japan Cup 2024 live streams: start time, TV channels The 2024 Japan Cup live stream takes place on Sunday, Nov. 24

• Start time: 6:40 a.m. GMT / 1:40 a.m. ET / 10:40 p.m. PT (Sat) / 5:40 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — FS2 via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Japanese thoroughbreds have had a stranglehold on this event for almost two decades — since Frankie Dettori stewarded the U.S. Alkaased to victory in the then fastest time back in 2005. But with Auguste Rodin, Fantastic Moon and Goliath all in the field, that trend may well be bucked this year.

It was Equinox that galloped to glory last time around, and winning jockey Christophe Lemaire is riding Cervinia this weekend in the hope of making it a record breaking fifth successful ride at the Tokyo Racecourse in Fuchu.

Stars on Earth, Do Deuce and Danon Beluga — who finished third, fourth and sixth respectively last year — are all also returning for the 2024 race and are likely to challenge for the title.

We've listed today's runners and riders at the bottom of this page. But before that, check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch 2024 Japan Cup racing from wherever you are.

How to watch Japan Cup live streams for FREE

Looking for a free Japan Cup live stream this Sunday? Head over to japanracing.jp and you may be in luck.

We can't find any absolute confirmation on the website that it will definitely be streaming the race on Sunday, but we understand that it has shown it live in previous years and could be your best bet if you just want to tune in online for free.

How to watch the 2024 Japan Cup online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the racing on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Japan Cup live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if away and want to watch your usual U.S. service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your normal streaming service and watch the racing.

How to watch Japan Cup 2024 live streams in the U.S.

Racing fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Japan Cup on FOX's FS2 channel. The live stream will also be available on the FOX website with a valid login.

If you've cut the cord and don't have access to FS2 on cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs from just $40/month with a discounted first month. You'll then need to add the Sports Extra plan for a further $11 to get access to FS2.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $80/month (currently down to $49.99 for your first month thanks to Black Friday) but gives you 100+ channels, including FOX and FS2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Japan Cup live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV's Blue plan comes with 40+ channels, including NBC, USA, Bravo, FX, National Geographic and FOX and FS1. New subscribers get a discount on their first month. Sports Extra add-on required for FS2.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC, USA Network and, of course, FS2.

Can I watch Japan Cup 2024 live streams in the U.K?

Although Racing TV showed the Japan Cup last year, it has confirmed to us that it won't be broadcasting the race in 2024.

Without ITV, Sky or any other broadcaster picking it up, we're afraid that you won't be able to watch Japan Cup 2024 live streams. If you are simply visiting the U.K., the answer is to use a VPN like NordVPN and watch coverage from another country.

Can I watch 2024 Japan Cup live streams in Canada?

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that any broadcaster or streamer has picked up the rights to show the Japan Cup in Canada this year.

If you're traveling to the Great White North right now and want to watch the same Japan Cup live streams you'd normally get at home, then you can use a good streaming VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 2024 Japan Cup live streams in Australia?

Surprisingly, the usually reliable Racing.com TV channel and website don't have the 2024 Japan Cup included in its schedules this Sunday, and we can't see that any other broadcaster is set to show the race.

That means you'll be relying on one of the best VPN services and a stream from your home country if you're currently traveling Down Under and are desperate to watch it.

2024 Japan Cup runners and riders

Swipe to scroll horizontally Horse Jockey Auguste Rodin Ryan Moore Karate Makoto Sugihara Goliath Christophe Soumillon Struve Katsuma Sameshima Shin Emperor Ryusei Sakai Justin Palace Cristian Demuro Stars on Earth Yuga Kawada Sol Oriens Takeshi Yokoyama Danon Beluga Kohei Matsuyama Cervinia Christophe Lemaire Durezza Keita Tosaki Do Deuce Yutaka Take Fantastic Moon Rene Piechulek Blow The Horn Akira Sugawara Pradaria Unknown

