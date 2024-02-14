India vs England live stream — how to watch 3rd Test match online 2024

India and England go into the 3rd Test at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot with the series intriguingly poised at 1-1. After England’s surprise victory in the first Test, India bounced back in Vizag. Of the most recent four times India have lost the first Test of a home series they have always won the second. You can watch India v England from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

India vs England, 3rd Test live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Feb. 15 – 19, 2024

► Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

► Time: 4 a.m. GMT / 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. AEDT / 9a.m. IST

• FREE — JioCinema (India)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

India’s win was based around centuries by Jaiswal (209) and Shubman Gill (104) who became the first pair of Indian batters aged under 25 to score hundreds in the same test since 1996. India continue with an inexperienced, and occasionally impetuous, batting order as Virat Kohli has ruled himself out of the series for personal reasons, and KL Rahul is still injured.

However England’s most experienced batsman has yet to fire off them. Joe Root has managed only 86 runs across four innings so far, perhaps affected by the exceptionally high number of overs he has bowled.

For the first time this series, England are playing two seamers, having recalled Mark Wood in place of off spinner Shoaib Bashir, feeling the pacemen could exploit uneven bounce later on. Skipper Ben Stokes, who becomes the 15th Englishman to play 100 Tests, explained that: "It looks a good wicket. It's a bit platey. Over the five days, those plates might become a little bit uneven. There might be some reverse swing which brings Woody into the game and Jimmy [Anderson] as well."

Here's how to watch every ball of the India vs England 3rd Test match online, plus how to watch cricket live streams, from anywhere and potentially for free.

Where to watch India vs England for free

FREE India vs England live stream

Cricket fans in India can watch all the action for FREE on JioCinema.

But what if you're based in India but aren't at home to catch the India vs England live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch the Test for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

India vs England Third Test live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a free India vs England Third Test live stream from your home country, but what if you're traveling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch India vs England around the world

How to watch India vs England 3rd Test in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the India vs England Test series. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV, which is a great place to watch cricket streams. There are options to pay just for Willow (starting at $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

How to watch India vs England live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing the all five India vs England Tests. You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place. If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow all the test action by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch India vs England live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has live and exclusive coverage of this India vs England Test in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. New customers get a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

Watch India vs England Third Test live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the India vs England third Test via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year. Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still watch the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch India vs England 3rd Test live in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The India vs England five-Test series is being shown on Sports18, the premium sports network from Viacom18 which has the rights to all India's home matches until 2028. You can catch all the action for FREE via the JioCinema app. If you are traveling outside of India right now, you can simply pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action from anywhere.

India vs England Third Test teams

India vs England 3rd Test teams (2024)

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India vs England test series schedule

Jan. 25-29: 1st Test (Hyderabad) — England won by 28 runs

1st Test (Hyderabad) — Feb. 2-6: 2nd Test (Visakhapatnam) — India won by 106 runs

2nd Test (Visakhapatnam) — Feb. 15-19: 3rd Test (Rajkot)

3rd Test (Rajkot) Feb. 23-27: 4th Test (Ranchi)

4th Test (Ranchi) Mar. 7-11: 5th Test (Dharamsala)



More from Tom's Guide