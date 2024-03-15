Fulham vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Watch a Fulham vs Tottenham live stream to see two London clubs doing battle on the banks of the River Thames. Who will be happier come the final whistle? You can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 17)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Fulham are yet to reach the magical 40-point mark – the accepted minimum that usually avoids relegation from the Premier League – but based on recent form the Cottagers have no reason to be looking down the table. Defeat to Wolves last weekend came after back-to-back wins over Man Utd and Brighton, so Marco Silva won't fear facing a team from further up the table than his own side.

Tottenham have lost just once in the Premier League since the start of the year — a 2-1 home defeat to Wolves in February — and head coach Ange Postecoglou will be keen to keep that form up in the race for Champions League soccer. Their 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa last time out was certainly a statement of intent, plus it closed the gap on fourth place to just two points with a game in hand. Can they put more pressure on, even if only temporarily, with a win in this London derby?

We’ve got all the details you need to watch a Fulham vs Tottenham live stream below — and make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Fulham vs Tottenham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Fulham vs Tottenham live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Fulham vs Tottenham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Fulham vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), USA and NBCSN.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch the Fulham vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Fulham vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Fulham vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Fulham vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Fulham vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch the Fulham vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch a Fulham vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Fulham vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Fulham vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.