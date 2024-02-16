Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Aston Villa will be looking to get their top-four push back on track when they visit Craven Cottage this weekend — and you can watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 18)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

After just two victories in their last seven games, Villa have dropped outside the Champions League qualification berths. Fifth place, the one they currently occupy, could yet bring a spot in Europe's premier competition, but Unai Emery will be determined to leave nothing to chance by finishing in the top four.

Villa have gone off the boil a little, but there is still reason for optimism. The fixture list in the coming weeks looks reasonably kind, with their next three assignments pitting Villa against bottom-half teams.

Emery's team will play with their customary high defensive line on Saturday, but they will have to be wary of Fulham's quick breaks down the flanks. Willian is in excellent form, while Bobby Reid has also been effective of late. Those two players will be key to Fulham's chances of a positive result.

Marco Silva's men are in fine form at home, having lost just one of their last seven matches in front of their own fans. Villa should not take anything for granted in this one.

Watch Fulham vs Aston Villa from abroad

Fulham vs Aston Villa live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN

Watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in the U.S.

How to watch a Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

Watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in the U.K.

How to watch a Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there will be no Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

Watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in Canada

How to watch a Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in Australia

How to watch a Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in New Zealand

How to watch a Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

