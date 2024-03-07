F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

With the pomp and ceremony of the first weekend of the 2024 F1 season in the bag, the teams stay in the Middle East for the 2024 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which also incorporates street elements, is the venue and the teams will be desperate to break Red Bull's grip on the championship.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

The 2024 Saudi Arabia GP takes place on Saturday, March 9 at 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT. That's 8 p.m. local time at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Note that this is one of only three races this season where the Grand Prix is held on a Saturday.

How to watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 1:30 p.m. 8:30 a.m. / 5:30 a.m. 12:30 a.m. (Fri) Practice 2 5 p.m. 12 p.m. / 9 a.m. 4 a.m. (Fri) Practice 3 1:30 p.m. 8:30 a.m. / 5:30 a.m. 12:30 a.m. (Sat) Qualifying 5 p.m. 12 p.m. / 9 a.m. 4 a.m. (Sat) Grand Prix 5 p.m. 12 p.m. / 9 a.m. 4 a.m. (Sun)

What time is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set for 8 p.m. local time in Jeddah on Saturday, March 9. Here are the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start times Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

9 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

10 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

11 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

12 p.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

12 p.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

2 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

5 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

6 p.m. CET – Central Europe

7 p.m. SAST – South Africa

9 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

10:30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

12 a.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Sun, Mar. 10)

(Sun, Mar. 10) 1 a.m. CST – Beijing, China (Sun, Mar. 10)

(Sun, Mar. 10) 4 a.m. AEDT – Australia (Sun, Mar. 10)

(Sun, Mar. 10) 6 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Sun, Mar. 10)

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: By GabrielStella - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=101760446)

The 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place over 50 laps of the 6.174-kilometre Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Despite partially being a street circuit, it has been intentionally designed with the kind of long corners that encourage plenty of overtaking and 'proper' racing. The third longest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar, it isn't far off Monza in Italy as the second fastest — the average speed is up at roughly 250km/h.

Sitting adjacent to the water at the glitzy Corniche beach resort, it's easy to see why this street circuit draws comparisons with Monaco for sheer glamor. But, as a night race, the floodlights add an extra aura of mystique to this early-season race in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Saudi Arabia FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Australian GP follows the Saudi Arabia GP after a fortnight break. The race date Down Under is Sunday, March 24 (which is the night of Saturday, March 23 on the West coast of the U.S.).

Who won the 2023 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix? Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the 2023 Saudi Arabia GP, finishing with a time of 1:21:14.894. Teammate Max Verstappen finished second, with veteran former world champion Fernando Alonso joining them on the podium.

What is the lap record at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix? The lap time of 1:30.734 that Lewis Hamilton posted at the inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in 2021 is still yet to be bettered.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix winners The 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be only the fourth time the race has been held in the country. The first iteration in 2021 was won by Lewis Hamilton, in a race full of incident and heavy safety car participation. Since then Red Bull have dominated, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez winning the last two races.

