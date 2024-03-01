Everton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Who'll come out on top in this clash between the Toffees and the Hammers? Watch an Everton vs West Ham live stream to find out.

Everton vs West Ham live streams will be available on Saturday, March 2.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (March 3)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Everton have not won any of their last nine EPL games, yet they managed to pick up four points this week. After successfully appealing their punishment for breaching the league's profit and sustainability rules, Everton had their points penalty reduced from 10 to six.

Both teams have plenty to play for, then, and we could see an interesting game at Goodison Park. Everton are direct and like to get the ball forward quickly, with a strong emphasis on set-pieces.

You’ll want to catch an Everton vs West Ham live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch an Everton vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

Everton vs West Ham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your own front room.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Watch Everton vs West Ham in the U.S.

How to watch an Everton vs West Ham live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Everton vs West Ham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Everton vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

Can you watch Everton vs West Ham in the U.K.?

Can you watch an Everton vs West Ham live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Everton vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches across the season.

Watch Everton vs West Ham in Canada

How to watch an Everton vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch an Everton vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Everton vs West Ham in Australia

How to watch an Everton vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Everton vs West Ham in New Zealand

How to watch an Everton vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Everton vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.