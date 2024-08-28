England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2024 live stream: How to watch the cricket from Lord's online and from anywhere

England go into the 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka at Lord’s leading 1-0 in the three-match series after their five-wicket victory at Old Trafford.

Follow our guide below for where to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2024 live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Thurs, Aug. 29 to Mon, Sept. 2.

► Times: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 3.30 p.m. IST / 8 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Sri Lanka were left to rue the starts to both their innings in the 1st Test: 6 for 3 in the first and 1 for 2 in the second, and this proved to be too big a handicap to come back from.

Nonetheless they showed they can be highly competitive. Their bowling attack looks well suited to swinging conditions, such as are often found Lord’s, and their batting has an enviable depth. Kamindu Mendis has a first-class batting average of 64 from his 47 games and a test one of 92, with three centuries from his four tests – quite ridiculous figures for test number 7.

After scores of 42 and 62 not out in Manchester, Joe Root still remains a century short of equaling Sir Alistair Cook, on 33, as England’s leading centurion.

Home advantage has not worked so well for England recently at Lord’s as it has elsewhere, with overseas teams perhaps inspired by playing at the home of cricket. In their past eight tests here, England have lost as often as they have won. In comparison, at Old Trafford in the past eight tests they have a 6-1 winning record; at The Oval, venue of the final test match, it runs 5-3 in their favour.

Here's how to watch every ball of the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test live stream from anywhere.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the England vs Sri Lanka Lord's Test 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN in the sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka online in the U.S.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2024 live stream from $10 a month:

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the England vs Sri Lanka test series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2024 live streams in the U.K.

All the England vs Sri Lanka 2024 test series cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the U.K.. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K., you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2024 live stream in Australia

Aussies will find England vs Sri Lanka Lord's Test live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? The good news is specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing this test series with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2024 live in India

Every game of the 2024 England vs West Indies test series will be televised on India's Sony Sports network and the Sony LIV app.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the cricket.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2024 squads

England XI: Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (vice capt), Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kasun Rajitha, Milan Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nisala Tharaka, Jeffrey Vandersay.