Belgium vs England live stream: How to watch the Women's Nations League online and TV

The Belgium vs England live stream is a doubleheader between these sides in the Women’s Nations League, culminating on April 8. It was a convincing win for the Lionesses on home turf last week, and the Belgians will be keen to put on a stronger display in front of their fans this time – you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

Belgium vs England live streams, date, time, channels The Belgium vs England live stream will take place on Tuesday, April 8

► Time: 7:30p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Weds)

• FREE — Watch FREE on ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

It was a dominant display by the European champions on Friday. Sarina Wiegman’s teams blew their opponents away, with five different goalscorers netting in the 5-0 win. Aggie Beever-Jones and Keira Walsh scored their first-ever senior international goals. Things have not gone all the Lionesses' way though. Both Lauren James and Alessia Russo picked injuries in the match. They have been replace by Tottenham’s Jessica Naz and Michelle Agyeman, who has been called up from the U19 squad

The Red Flames worked hard and do have some WSL quality in their ranks. However, they rarely Hannah Hampton in the England net. They were also vulnerable to their opponent's press, giving the ball away in dangerous positions. Back on home turf, they will be determined to get a first point of this WNL campaign.

The Lionesses will want to end this international break on a high. Read on to get all the details of how you can watch Belgium vs England live streams, potentially for FREE.

FREE Belgium vs England live stream

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lioness fans in the U.K. can watch Belgium vs England on ITV4 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Belgium vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Belgium vs England from anywhere with a VPN

Belgium vs England live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Belgium vs England live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

Belgium vs England live stream in the U.S.

How to watch an Belgium vs England live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Belgium vs England live stream is unfortunately not available in the U.S. If you're a Brit who pays the licence fee currently travelling in the USA you can use NordVPN to access the game for FREE via ITVX.

Belgium vs England live stream in Canada, Australia

Can I watch England vs Belgium in Canada, Australia or anywhere else?

The Belgium vs England Women's Nations League match is unfortunately not being shown in Canada, Australia and a number of other countries around the world.

Brit traveling abroad and unable to access ITVX for free? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream the game and other ITV content online for no matter where you are. You should be a license fee-payer, though.