Cowboys vs Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL online from anywhere

Sunday Night Football’s Cowboys vs Steelers live stream could make for painful viewing for Mike McCarthy. If his team's defense was performing badly enough already, it's now missing Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, while off the field the specter of Bill Belichick is growing clearer by the day — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Cowboys vs Steelers live stream, date, time and channels The Cowboys vs Steelers live stream takes place on Sunday, October 6.

► Time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST (Oct. 7) / 10:20 a.m. AEST (Oct. 7)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling, Fubo or Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Rumor has it the only thing standing between Belichick and McCarthy's job is money, though in the aftermath of Dak Prescott's gargantuan contract extension, that's no small object. The Cowboys' rush defense is one of the softest touches in the NFL – it was the worst of the worst before last weekend's victory over the hapless Giants – and without Parsons and Lawrence their pass defense is likely to deteriorate rapidly too.

He's still a work in progress, but amid all of the frustrating bits, Justin Fields showed glimpses of his talent in the 27-24 defeat to the Colts, throwing for 312 yards and rushing for two touchdowns. What was concerning is the way the defense floundered against backup QB Joe Flacco. T.J. Watt will be desperate to put that right.

Right now DraftKings has the Steelers as 2.5-point favorites at home. Make sure you know how to watch Cowboys vs Steelers, along with all of this season's football, with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

How to watch Cowboys vs Steelers from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC on your regular cable cutting service, and watch the Cowboys vs Steelers live stream.

How to watch Cowboys vs Steelers in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Steelers live stream is on NBC, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including NFL Network. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including NFL Network, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

The game is also streaming simultaneously on Peacock, which starts at $7.99 per month.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games without cable. Sling Blue starts at $45/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (in selected markets) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN and you can combine both plans for as little as $55. Get 50% off your first month for a limited time.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NBC and NFL Network.

In addition to showing selected NFL Sunday Night Football live streams, Peacock also has the Premier League and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Cowboys vs Steelers live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is showing the Cowboys vs Steelers game in the U.K., so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

NFL Game Pass is also providing coverage of the Cowboys vs Steelers game. NFL Game Pass is currently discounted to £120 for the year.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Cowboys vs Steelers live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Cowboys vs Steelers live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Cowboys vs Steelers, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Cowboys vs Steelers live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Cowboys vs Steelers live streams in Canada

There are a few options for watching Cowboys vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN, however, will live stream Cowboys vs Steelers, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$34.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, try an annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

