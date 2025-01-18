Commanders vs Lions: how to watch, live stream NFL playoff online from anywhere, injury report, start time

Saturday's Commanders vs Lions live stream is set to be a tense, high-stakes matchup. Can the Lions book their spot in the NFC Championship game? Or will the Commanders continue to defy the odds? Either way, you can watch Commanders vs Lions online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

After enjoying a bye through Wildcard Weekend, the Detroit Lions make their 2024-25 playoff bow on Saturday night.

The NFC's top seeds host the defiant, high-flying Washington Commanders.

Thanks to their dramatic 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington is here. The sixth-seed Commanders are the lowest seed remaining in the playoffs. But that will not deter Washington from causing a monumental upset.

With rookie sensation Jayden Daniels at quarterback, the Commanders have a tidal wave of momentum behind them – but Dan Campbell's Lions have had a week off to refresh. With 66,000 Lions fans ready to roar, the Lions will view this as their moment.

So read on for how to watch Commanders vs Lions, along with all of this season's football, with our 2025 NFL live streams guide.

Commanders vs Lions injury report

Lions injury report: G Kevin Zeitler (Out - Hamstring), DT Pat O'Connor (Out - Calf), CB Ennis Rakestraw (Questionable - Hamstring)

Commanders injury report: LB Jordan Magee (Out - Hamstring), LB Mykal Walker (Questionable - Illness), TE Colson Yankoff (Questionable - Hamstring)

Watch Commanders vs Lions online for free

In Australia, you can watch a free Commanders vs Lions live stream on 7Plus. In New Zealand, fans can tune into the free stream on TVNZ+. Traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service from anywhere. Details just below.

How to watch Commanders vs Lions live from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus and watch your usual free Commanders vs Lions live stream.

How to watch Commanders vs Lions in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Commanders vs Lions live stream is on FOX, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $46 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including FOX (so you can watch the Fox NFL Postgame show, too).

Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 200+ channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

How to watch Commanders vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Commanders vs Lions game will be on Sky Sports NFL. It will be available on NFL Game Pass.

NFL Gamepass is currently on offer at £14.99 for the rest of the NFL playoffs, including the Super Bowl.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Commanders vs Lions live streams in Australia

In Australia, Lions vs Commanders will be shown free-to-air on 7 HD with a free live stream available via the 7Plus streaming service.

The Chiefs game, along with every remaining playoff game, will also be shown by DAZN via the NFL Game Pass.

With the season coming to an end, you can grab it for AU$24.99 – that gets you access to watch the divisionals and Super Bowl 2025 with the U.S. broadcast.

How to watch Commanders vs Lions live streams in Canada

There are a couple of options for watching Commanders vs Lions live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN/CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will stream Commanders vs Lions live, along with every game of the NFL season. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Who is Jayden Daniels? Jayden Daniels is the 24-year-old starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders. A former LSU standout, Daniels won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 after leading the nation in total yards and scoring 50 touchdowns. Selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, he has become a pivotal player for Washington and is tipped to play a key role in Saturday's Commanders vs Lions NFL Divisional playoff game. Some have compared him to Lamar Jackson

What has Jayden Daniels said about Detroit's defense? "Yeah, good defense. They get their hands on the ball, obviously, with [Detroit Lions safety] Kerby [Joseph] and well, I call him BB, but [Lions safety] Brian Branch. Obviously, up front what they could do, create pressure, play some man coverage because they trust their guys on the outside. It's going to be a challenge for us."

