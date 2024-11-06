Club Brugge vs Aston Villa live stream FREE: How to watch Champions League game online

Wednesday's Club Brugge vs Aston Villa live stream has the makings of a barnstormer between two teams that favor a gung-ho approach — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Club Brugge vs Aston Villa live stream takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

► Time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 7)

• FREE STREAM — Watch on VM Play (IRE)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

No team embodies the fine margins quite like Club Brugge, who are a lowly 26th in the standings. Nicky Hayen's men have dominated Dortmund and played Milan off the park. It's a shame, then, that on both occasions they forgot their shooting boots and inevitably paid the price. Winger Christos Tzolis has been worth the entry fee alone, though at this stage the Jan Breydel Stadium faithful would gladly accept fewer thrills and frills if it meant getting more points on the board.

With three wins from three without conceding a single goal, Aston Villa's return to the big time is going better than even Unai Emery would have hoped. However, their propensity for the occasional hiding reared its head again at the weekend, when they shipped four goals. That followed an ugly defeat in the League Cup, and going winless in three has just set some fans on edge.

Tune in today, and make sure you don’t miss any of the UCL action with our how to watch Champions League live streams guide.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa for free

Watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa FREE on Virgin Media Play

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa will be live and free on the Virgin Media 2 TV channel and Virgin Media Play streaming service in the Republic of Ireland. Traveling outside of Ireland? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Ireland, but want to unblock your usual Irish stream, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing Club Brugge vs Aston Villa and watch the game.

Watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 including the SHOWTIME content and no commercials, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial that's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $7.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

Watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports is hosting the Club Brugge vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K.. TNT Sports 2 is the channel to tune into.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Club Brugge vs Aston Villa live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$24.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

Where to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable AU$25 per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is the home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

