Brentford vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Man Utd live stream will be hugely consequential for two teams desperate for points after the international break — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brentford vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Saturday, March 30.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 31)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — Sky Sports

The Red Devils needed the two-week gap in domestic football to recover from that dramatic FA Cup win against Liverpool. They may have ridden their luck at times, but that performance showed what Erik ten Hag’s men can produce when they really go for it. They are still just about in Champions League contention but must win this game to stay in the chase.

The Bees, meanwhile, are still looking over their shoulder at the drop zone. It’s been a poor season for Thomas Frank’s teams but they have been boosted recently by the return of Ivan Toney. The striker, who scored for England this week, will pose a real threat to an often suspect Man Utd defence.

That defensive unit is short of personnel, too. There were already injury issues with Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Jonny Evans. Now Harry Maguire has joined them in the treatment room. Christian Nørgaard is out for the hosts.

You don't want to miss out on a Brentford vs Man Utd live stream. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of this weekend's EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch Brentford vs Man Utd from anywhere

Brentford vs Man Utd live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

Watch Brentford vs Man Utd in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Brentford vs Man Utd live stream via Peacock.

To stream the match via Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fhome" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch Brentford vs Man Utd in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch Brentford vs Man Utd in Canada

Canadians can watch a Brentford vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Watch Brentford vs Man Utd in Australia

Aussies can watch a Brentford vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Watch Brentford vs Man Utd in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Brentford vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

