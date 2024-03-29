Bournemouth vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Bournemouth vs Everton may not exactly be your traditional Premier League six-pointer, but with the Cherries 14 points clear of the drop zone, all eyes will be on the Toffees' result. You can watch a Bournemouth vs Everton live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Everton live stream, Date, Time, Channels Bournemouth vs Everton live streams will be available on Saturday, March 30.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 31)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Bournemouth are arguably the streakiest team in the Premier League. Beginning the 2023/24 campaign with just one win in their first 11 games, the Cherries won six of their next seven and then none in seven after that. Now with two wins in their last three league outings, Andoni Iraola's side have adapted to their Spanish coach's high-pressing game impressively, coming back from 3-1 down to beat Luton 4-3 before the break.

Everton need a win badly. Without a Premier League victory since mid-December, the Toffees managed to reduce their 10-point deduction for alleged FFP misdmeanors, but are still only four points above the relegation zone. Sean Dyche got into an altercation with right-back Nathan Patterson on a recent warm-weather break to Portugal and many will assess the team on Saturday. Abdoulaye Doucoure continues to be a vital player, the midfielder scoring six this term.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton from anywhere

Bournemouth vs Everton live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Everton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Bournemouth vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Bournemouth vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fhome" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Everton live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3 p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has broadcast 20 matches.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Bournemouth vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a Bournemouth vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.