Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round game online

The Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream is a chance for the wounded Magpies to bounce back against a Rovers side that is struggling in the second-tier. There's no replays from the FA Cup fifth round onwards so there must be a winner tonight and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream takes place Tue Feb. 27.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 28)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Blackburn fans may be enduring an inconsistent 2023/24 but there have been signs of improvement since John Eustace replaced Jon Dahl Tomasson in early February. Rovers' sole league victory since mid-December has come under the former Birmingham boss' tenure, while 19-goal top scorer Sammie Szmodics continues a fine season from midfield. Having disposed of Cambridge and Wrexham already this tournament, the six-time winners are seeking a second successive FA Cup quarter-final.

Newcastle's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal at the weekend put an abrupt to a recent uptick in form for the Magpies, who had gone four unbeaten. Boss Eddie Howe suggested his senior players were playing for their futures post-Emirates and with Champions League football next season already 15 points away, the FA Cup represents the Tynesiders' final chance to end a 55-year wait for silverware. Defensively, they must improve, having shipped 23 goals in their past eight Premier League outings, although they are yet to concede in the FA Cup this term after 3-0 and 2-0 defeats of bitter rivals Sunderland and Fulham respectively.

Can Blackburn pull off the upset in the battle of the six-time winners? There's only one way to find out. Read on and we'll show you where to watch Blackburn vs Newcastle online and for FREE.

How to watch the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this FA Cup fifth-round tie without spending a penny. That's because the Blackburn vs Newcastle will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be televised via the BBC with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream on ESPN Plus which can be easily accessed on many devices via the ESPN app.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream as the game will be broadcast on BBC One and streamed free online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the game on TV or via online streaming. The build-up show starts at 7:30 p.m. GMT, just ahead of kick-off at 7:45 p.m.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Blackburn vs Newcastle. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.