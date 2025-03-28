Poisoned artisan chocolates, a dispute between rival farmers and a spiking on the sea offer an insight into the minds of Devonshire's colorful criminals in "Beyond Paradise" season 3, but perhaps best of all is the case of a body in the River Tamar on the county border with Cornwall, which is straight out of "The Bridge".

Here's how to watch "Beyond Paradise" season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Beyond Paradise' season 3 release dates, time, TV channel, streaming "Beyond Paradise" season 3 premieres on Friday, March 28 on BBC One at 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Steve Oram and Gabby Best play the Cornish counterparts to Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Esther (Zahra Ahmadi), a scenario that's dripping with comic possibility. Do Shipton Abbott's finest represent the best of the South West?

Away from the mean streets (and waterways) of Devon, Humphrey and Martha (Sally Bretton) find nine-year-old foster child Rosie more of a handful than they'd envisaged, so the last thing they need is Martha’s ex Archie (Jamie Bamber) back on the scene and sniffing around again, especially after the wedding debacle.

Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn) tries his hand at online dating, Esther's personal life is turned upside down, and a health scare takes Anne (Barbara Flynn) to a dark place, but she feels she can't confide in Martha.

Read on to find out how to watch "Beyond Paradise" season 3 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 3 for FREE in the U.K.

"Beyond Paradise" season 3 premieres on Friday, March 28 on BBC One at 8 p.m. GMT. Episodes will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, both live and on-demand. (Don’t forget that you need a valid TV Licence to stream live TV in the U.K.) You don't have to miss out if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll explain how below...

How to watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 3 from anywhere

How to watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 3 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Britbox is home to "Beyond Paradise" in the U.S., but at the time of publication, all we know is that season 3 will become available in April.

In the U.S. a Britbox subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99 for a year.

How to watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 3 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Beyond Paradise" season 3 premieres on Friday, March 28 on BBC One at 8 p.m. GMT, with new episodes arriving weekly.

It's also streaming on BBC iPlayer, which is free with a valid TV Licence.

How to watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 3 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in the U.S., "Beyond Paradise" season 3 will be available to watch in Canada on Britbox at some point in April.

A Britbox subscription costs $10.99 monthly or $109.99 annually in Canada.

Can you watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 3 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Free-to-air ABC and ABC iView are home to "Beyond Paradise" in Australia, though seeing as season 1 is midway through its run down under, we don't expect season 3 to arrive for a good while.

'Beyond Paradise' season 3 cast

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes



Guest stars

Hugh Dennis

Steve Oram

Gabby Best

Chizzy Akudolu

Kevin McNally

Caroline Quentin

Bella Rei Blue Stevenson

'Beyond Paradise' season 3 episode guide

Season 3 Episode 1: The team look forward to welcoming a new recruit into their midst, whilst Mervin can’t wait to get off the island. But before he catches his flight, he becomes embroiled in the murder of a young man who’s found in a ravine. The case becomes more compelling when they find the victim has left a mysterious message.

Season 3 Episode 2: Mervin and the team have quite the mystery on their hands when a game show contestant is stabbed during filming of the series’s grand finale. In a baffling turn of events, the victim is murdered in midair whilst hurtling down a zip line. As various members of the TV crew come under suspicion, Mervin surprises his colleagues by signing a contract to prolong his stay on Saint Marie. But he and Selwyn butt heads when it becomes clear Mervin has an ulterior motive for extending his visit. And it turns out that Selwyn has secrets of his own...

