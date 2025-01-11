Arsenal vs Man United live stream: How to watch FA Cup third round online

The Arsenal vs Man United live stream is a classic FA Cup match-up between two sides who have a storied history in this competition — and you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Arsenal vs Man United live stream, date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Man United live stream takes place on Sunday, January 12.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 13).

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

Mikel Arteta may have blamed the ball for his side’s Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday night, but the reality is that without Bukayo Saka the Gunners have lost a bit of their sparkle. Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, led his team to an unexpected draw with league-leaders Liverpool last weekend, a result and performance that will have given his players a confidence boost heading into this match.

The hosts won 2-0 when these sides met at the Emirates in the Premier League, and have knocked out whichever team holds the FA Cup the last 6 times they have been drawn against them in the competition. However, last season’s winners United will be determined not to give up their trophy at the first time of asking.

These clubs have faced each other 16 times in the FA Cup and it’s rarely a dull affair when they meet. Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Arsenal vs Man United live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Arsenal vs Man United live stream for FREE on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Arsenal vs Man United live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN – find out more in out NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game just as you would at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Man United live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Arsenal vs Man United live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United live stream in Canada

Sportsnet has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada, so that's what you need to watch Arsenal vs Man United in the Great White North.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Arsenal vs Man United live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Man United game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United live stream in New Zealand

Sky NZ is the home of the FA Cup in New Zealand and Arsenal vs Man United will be on Sky Sport 1 at 4 a.m. in the early hours of Monday morning. You can access coverage via Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

