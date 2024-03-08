Arsenal vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream to see if the title-chasing home side can heap more misery on their visitors and send a message to the rest of the Premier League. You can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 10)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN

Arsenal are in absolutely irresistible form at the moment, winning their last seven Premier League games on the bounce and scoring a scarcely believable 31 goals in the process. A win this evening would send them to the top of the table, even if it's potentially only for 24 hours, ahead of their two title rivals meeting at Anfield on Sunday. Can Mikel Arteta's side send a message to Liverpool and Man City with another big win against a struggling team?

Based on recent form Brentford won't be looking forward to this clash against their London rivals. The Bees had lost all but two of their last 12 Premier League games before taking a precious point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend. Despite such a rotten run, Thomas Frank's side still have a relatively comfortable buffer between themselves and the relegation zone, but it would be quite the achievement if they could create more breathing space here today.

Make sure you catch this Premier League clash. You can also ensure you don’t miss any of the weekend's EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford from abroad

How to watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

Arsenal vs Brentford live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Arsenal vs Brentford live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford in the U.S.

How to watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream via Peacock or NBC.com.

To stream the match via Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford in the U.K.

How to watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford in Canada

How to watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back home.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford in Australia

How to watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford in New Zealand

How to watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.