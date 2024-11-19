Argentina vs Peru live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online and for FREE from anywhere

The Argentina vs Peru live stream sees the World Champions look to bounce back from a unexpected defeat in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier. You can watch the football from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

The Argentina vs Peru live stream takes place on Tuesday, November 19.

► Time: 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Nov. 20) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 20)

• FREE — Watch free on SBS (Australia)

• U.K. — Premier Sports

• U.S. — Telemundo via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Lionel Messi and co. suffered a shock defeat last week as they were beaten 2-1 by Paraguay. They remain top of the CONMEBOL qualification table, having picked up 22 points so far, but will not want to slip up again given Uruguay and Colombia are now hot on their heels, just three points behind.

La Blanquirroja are right at the opposite end of the table. They could only muster a 0-0 draw with Chile, the only team below them, in their last match. Quite amazingly, 40-year-old Paolo Guerrero is still featuring for the visitors and is expected to play in Buenos Aires. His (younger) teammates behind him are going to have their work cut out dealing with the likes of Lautaro Martínez, Julian Alvarez and, of course, Messi himself. This trophy-laden team will be determined to avoid another surprise.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Argentina vs Peru live streams wherever you are in the world, potentially for FREE.

Where to watch Argentina vs Peru free online

If you are in Australia then you are in luck. You can watch the Argentina vs Peru live stream for FREE on SBS on Demand, along with most of the other CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

Traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to unblock SBS and watch the action as if you were back home in Oz. NordVPN is our top pick of the options. Full details on how that works just below.

How to watch Argentina vs Peru from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Argentina vs Peru live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Colombia, and want to view SBS on Demand as usual, you'd select Colombia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS on Demand and enjoy!

How to watch Argentina vs Peru in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Argentina vs Peru live stream on Telemundo. Telemundo may be accessible as part of your cable package.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, FS1 and FS2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Another option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Copa America 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Peru in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch the Argentina vs Peru live stream. Packages start from £10.99 per month. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV or Virgin TV or Amazon Prime Video.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Peru in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, unfortunately, it seems that the Argentina vs Peru live stream is not available. However, if you're from one of the countries where it is being shown, but are currently traveling in the Great White North, you can access your usual service by using a quality VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Peru in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lucky Aussies can watch the Argentina vs Peru live stream for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

If you're from Down Under but traveling and want to watch the service you usually get back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.



