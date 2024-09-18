Man City vs Inter live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Man City vs Inter live stream is a meeting of two champions as they start their respective Champions League campaigns — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

Man City vs Inter live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Inter live stream is on Wednesday, September 18.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sept. 19)

• FREE STREAM – Virgin Media Player (Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount+

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man City have been in imperious form in the Premier League, winning four out of four so far. Erling Haaland’s form is, frankly, bordering on the ridiculous. He has personally scored more than any other team in the league so far. He also has 41 goals from his 39 Champions League appearances. Inter are strong defensively, but can they stop the superstar striker?

A late Denzel Dumfries equaliser against Monza means the visitors are also unbeaten but have drawn two and won two of their opening matches in Serie A. They have only conceded three goals and Marcus Thuram is in hot scoring form, netting 4 times already.

The last time these two sides met it was in the 2023 final. Pep Guardiola’s side won it 1-0, confirming their historic treble. Indeed, it is the only time these two clubs have faced each other in a competitive match, making this tie all the more compelling. Make sure you don’t miss a single game by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams.

Can I watch Man City vs Inter for free? In Ireland, fans can watch a Man City vs Inter FREE live stream on Virgin Media Player. The game will also be free-to-air on Virgin Media Two. Traveling away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details next.

How to watch Man City vs Inter from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Young Man City vs Inter live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Virgin Media Player or another service and watch the game.

Watch Man City vs Inter in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Inter live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Young Boys live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Watch Man City vs Inter in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Man City vs Inter live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

You can also stream the game on Tabii with a free 7-day trial (Turkish commentary).

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Man City vs Inter live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man City vs Inter in Canada

Canadians can watch a Man City vs Inter live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPNto make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Man City vs Inter in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Inter live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Man City vs Inter in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

