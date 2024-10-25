LSU vs Texas A&M livestream: How to watch college football Week 9 game online from anywhere

This week's LSU vs. Texas A&M livestream is a massive SEC rivalry game between two top 15 teams in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

LSU vs Texas A&M livestream, date, time and channels The LSU vs. Texas A&M livestream is Saturday (Oct. 26).

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST (Oct. 27)/ 10:30 a.m. AEST (Oct. 27)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC via Sling (select markets) or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

As the College Football Playoffs quickly approach, Week 9 brings us a marquee matchup between two new conference rivals. SEC newcomers Texas A&M find themselves ranked No. 14 and in contention for a spot in the conference championship game. No. 8 ranked LSU heads into College Station, Texas looking to knock them down a peg and get closer to the college football postseason.

Texas A&M is riding high on a six-game winning streak, having not lost since Week 1. Quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed have been a tough tandem for teams to beat, and the Aggies like their chances against a one-loss LSU team. With a win this week, Texas A&M can solidify their No. 1 standing in the SEC and get closer to a College Football Playoff berth.

Also having not lost since Week 1, LSU is considered one of the best college football teams in the country. Heading into College Station this weekend, the Tigers are rolling from an overtime win against No. 9 ranked Ole Miss and a 34-10 victory over Arkansas. Can Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and company knock down Texas A&M, or will the Aggies prevail at home? Tune in this Saturday to find out.

Make sure you don't miss LSU vs. Texas A&M, or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide. Here's how to watch the LSU vs. Texas A&M livestream from anywhere in the world — and potentially for free.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $40/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $40 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks like ABC (select markets), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $55 a month.

How to watch LSU vs Texas A&M from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee. But you've got other VPN options too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the LSU vs. Texas A&M livestream.

How to watch LSU vs Texas A&M in the U.S.

In the U.S., the LSU vs. Texas A&M livestream is on ABC, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including ABC in select markets. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and more.

If you prefer a traditional streaming service to a cable TV alternative, you can also watch LSU vs. Texas A&M on ESPN Plus.

How to watch LSU vs Texas A&M livestreams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free. And since LSU vs. Texas A&M is on ABC, you can watch it for free with an antenna.

Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world. The cost of this method varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free.

How to watch LSU vs Texas A&M livestreams in the U.K.

U.K. fans might be able to watch LSU vs. Texas A&M on Sky Sports.

There are currently two games scheduled for the 12 a.m. BST slot on Sky Sports NFL this Sunday (Oct. 27). However, which games they will be is still to be determined. LSU vs. Texas A&M would be a logical choice, but at this time we cannot confirm that you'll be able to watch it.

If you want to watch select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch LSU vs. Texas A&M abroad.

How to watch LSU vs Texas A&M livestreams in Australia

In Australia, the LSU vs. Texas A&M livestream will not be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Despite ABC games often showing on Kayo Sports, it will not have access to LSU vs. Texas A&M through its ESPN deal.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch LSU vs Texas A&M livestreams in Canada

If you're in Canada, LSU vs. Texas A&M will be on TSN2. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.