Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round online

The Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream is a classic FA Cup tie between a lower-league side and a top-flight giant — and you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream, date, time, TV channels The Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream takes place Saturday, February 8.

► Time: 12.15 p.m. GMT / 7.15 a.m. ET / 4.15 a.m. PT / 11.15 p.m. AEDT

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

With the Premier League title out of reach and the Champions League a long shot, the FA Cup now represents Man City's best chances of a trophy this season. Pep Guardiola's side will therefore be taking this fourth-round clash with Leyton Orient seriously.

Man City have struggled against top opposition of late, but they blew Salford City away in an 8-0 victory in the third round. Leyton Orient are a division above Salford, but they are still huge underdogs in this one.

The magic of the cup means we can never rule anything out, but Man City are likely to dominate this match from start to finish. Yet given they are more vulnerable than they once were, Leyton Orient could give Guardiola's team one or two things to think about.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream for FREE on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN – find out more below.

How to watch Leyton vs Man City live stream from anywhere

Abroad when the match is on and unable to watch Leyton Orient vs Man City as you usually would? Never fear, there's a solution for that.

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service listed here and watch the game just as you would at home.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sportsnet has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada, so that's what you need to watch Leyton Orient vs Man City in the Great White North.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Leyton Orient vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky NZ is the home of the FA Cup in New Zealand and Leyton Orient vs Man City will be on Sky Sport 2 this weekend. You can access coverage via Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Kick-off is at 1.15 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide