Italy vs Scotland live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

With the visitors pushing for their first championship in 25 years and Italy riding high after a draw in France, gone are the days when this fixture is a play-off for the wooden spoon. It's the curtain-raiser to a big weekend of Six Nations action.

► Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT / 9:15 a.m. ET / 6:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 10)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE)

• Ireland — Virgin Media Player (FREE)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

All roads lead to Rome for the next round of the 2024 Six Nations. Scotland were the victims of an Italian fairy tale when they fell to defeat in Italy's very first Six Nations match in 2000. But it's now been nine years and 15 matches since the Azzurri have managed to overcome the Bravehearts — a streak they'll desperately want to break at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday.

This weekend's hosts will still be feeling bittersweet about their last Six Nations match in Lille a fortnight ago. Nobody gave Italy a chance before the game of preventing a French home win. But going into the 81st minute tied at 13-13 and with a relatively straightforward penalty, they dared to dream about a first ever victory over their neighbors. Alas, it wasn't to be and – after the ball slipped off the tee – Paolo Garbisi hit the post with the last kick of the game.

Scotland, on the other hand, are rocking, following an ultimately comfortable 30-21 victory to once again retain the Calcutta Cup against England at Murrayfield. Gregor Townsend's men just seem to get better and better, and it was only their own last-minute drama against France that prevents them being in a position to eye up a Grand Slam playoff against Ireland next week.

Read on and we'll show you how to access Italy vs Scotland live streams and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are this Saturday.

FREE Italy vs Scotland live streams

If you live in the U.K., then you can enjoy an Italy vs Scotland live stream for FREE on ITVX at 2:15 p.m. GMT on Saturday.

In fact, all 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations will be broadcast on ITV and BBC, and on their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

Viewers in Ireland can also watch the tournament for free. Italy vs Scotland will be available on Virgin Media Player.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. or Ireland, but aren't at home to watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch the game via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

Watch Italy vs Scotland from anywhere

Away from the U.K. at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on ITVX?

You can still watch Italy vs Scotland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

NordVPN is outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, it's a good option.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think NordVPN is among the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, choose a server location based in the U.K.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser and watch the free Italy vs Scotland live stream as you would at home.

Italy vs Scotland live streams by country

How to watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including Italy vs Scotland, will be shown on Peacock in the U.S. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

Kick-off is at 9:15 a.m. ET / 6:15 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Italy vs Scotland live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes some of the best Peacock shows like "The Office", "Parks and Recreation", "30 Rock" and "This Is Us".

Watch Italy vs Scotland for FREE in the U.K.

As explained above, the Italy vs Scotland live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend NordVPN as one of the very best around.

How to watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free. This one starts at 1:15 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A subscription costs $15/month, on top of a $12/month Stan Basic sub.

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including an Italy vs Scotland live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

This game starts at 3:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, and — as with every Six Nations match — subscribers can watch Italy vs Scotland using the country's Sky Go service.

Anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99/week or $49.99/month. Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.