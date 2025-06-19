If Oscar Piastri doesn’t win the F1 championship this year I’m eating the pieces of this Lego McLaren set (which is currently 20% off)

Do you enjoy watching cars go vroom vroom on a different race track in a different country (almost) every weekend of the year? Me too.

I've been a Formula 1 fan for years now, and the excitement of seeing the drivers take to the track hasn't wavered. I'm a struggling Ferrari fan (I cry every weekend), but I'm also a McLaren supporter... well, more of an Oscar Piastri supporter, to be honest.

And, like me, do you also enjoy building Lego sets regardless of how big or small they are or how many pieces they contain?

Then you've come to the right place because I've found a great deal for you. The Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 2022 Replica set is currently discounted by 20% at Amazon U.S. — this brings it down to $159 from its retail price of $199.

Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 2022 Replica: was $199 now $159 at Amazon The Lego replica of the 2022 McLaren F1 car includes features like the V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering, suspension and differential for precision cornering. Containing 1,432 pieces, this set will keep F1 fans — adults and kids alike — busy for hours.

While Piastri didn't join McLaren until 2023, the 2022 car replica is still a great way to support your favorite team. I think this is an absolutely fantastic deal — if you're up to the challenge. This set contains 1,432 pieces so assembling it won't be an easy feat. It'll take hours but that can be a great way to keep yourself busy until the next race weekend comes along.

The 2022 replica also features the V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering, suspension and differential for precision cornering — just like the real MCL36. It comes with stickers too, just like most other Lego sets.

The finished car measures 25.5 x 10.5 x 5 inches so you could even display it with pride on your coffee table. Or you could get a McLaren themed display wallboard ($89) which will a) save space, b) make your space look really cool, and c) make your guests very envious.

Now that McLaren has a real chance at winning the World Drivers' Championship, there's no better time to get the lego set as you can save $40 on it. Happy building!