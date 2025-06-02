LEGO Toothless from ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is finally here — I’ve never pre-ordered something so fast

I could spend an entire day explaining why “How to Train Your Dragon” is my favorite animated movie franchise: a coming-of-age story celebrating emotional growth; soaring scores that complements the Viking-inspired villages; and the progression of dragons from fearsome beasts to loyal allies.

But if I only were allowed one word to capture my love of “How to Train Your Dragon?” That's easy: Toothless, a.k.a. the most expressive, endearing dragon to ever fly across the silver screen. And thanks to LEGO, I can now enjoy building my very own 784-piece Night Fury at home.

LEGO Icons How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless: $69.99 at LEGO Available starting July 1, this 784-piece LEGO Icons set brings Toothless the Night Fury to life. Complete with true-to-movie details and even a little snack, this is a must-have for fans of the franchise.

This latest installment to LEGO's Ideas (the collection of fan-designed and -submitted sets) has been revealed just in time for the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon,” which hits theaters on June 13 as one of this summer's biggest movies.

Although the Toothless (10375) set doesn't launch officially until July 1, you can pre-order it now for $69.99 at LEGO.com.

Between the big eyes, printed scales and a mischievous expression, this version of Toothless is totally precious. Hiccup's pal stands at 16 cm (6.5 inches) tall, which makes him small enough to display easily, but movable joints elevate the final product.

He even comes with a fish (for snacking, obviously) and a little blue plasma-blast that fits in his mouth like he’s ready to defend Berk at any moment.

LEGO also nailed the details with his signature red tail fin that Hiccup repaired after their first crash landing.

Speaking of Hiccup, I was a little disappointed that LEGO won't include a Hiccup minifigure, especially considering this version of Toothless is outfitted with a saddle. I found this custom one on Ebay, but I also wouldn't be surprised if a future “How to Train Your Dragon” set provides more of the film's characters in minifigure form.

Either way, Toothless in LEGO form feels like a long-overdue tribute to one of animation’s greatest companions. And if you’re anything like me (someone who tears up at the end of “The Hidden World” every time, no matter how many times I've seen it) this is a set you’ll want on your shelf.