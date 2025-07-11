This Lego Prime Day deal is my absolute favorite — and it's $30 off for today only

There is not one person on this earth, I believe, that could ever pass up on a ride in a delivery truck. I certainly wouldn't have when I was a kid. What's the next best thing? A bright yellow Lego delivery truck, replete with another childhood dream — a forklift truck.

This Prime Day, you can get this Lego City Yellow Delivery Truck for just $69 at Amazon. That's a whole lot of deliveries you can make after just one from Amazon.

Lego City Yellow Delivery Truck: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Who doesn't like a bright yellow delivery truck, made of Lego, no less? You get a lot of bang for the buck here, too. Four minifigures, the truck, some stuff to deliver, and a forklift to load the trailer. It also looks wicked. Because it's a delivery truck. And delivery trucks are cool.

The back of the new Rivian EDV delivery trucks that Amazon uses have a cargo area of around 187x277x80 inches, while the box of the Lego delivery truck is 21.26 x 11.1 x 3.58 inches. Now, I'm horrible at math, so I swallowed my pride and turned to ChatGPT. After some calculations and a little working out, I got the following answer:

With optimal packaging, you could fit 4,732 Lego delivery trucks into the back of one of Amazon's new delivery trucks. That's a whole lot of delivery trucks. I only really need one.

There's loads to the set as well. Four minifigures, a forklift to load packages, and the yellow delivery truck itself with an opening trailer to fit the cargo inside. You won't be fitting nearly 5,000 packages in here, though, given that it's. You know. Small.

This deal brings the delivery truck down to a great price, perfect for the children in your life, whether they're 7 years old or 70. I know I want one — although I'm not sure I'll need an Amazon delivery truck's worth of them.

