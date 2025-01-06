WWE Raw is the biggest weekly show in professional wrestling history, premiering on 11 January 1993 and nowadays having comfortably surpassed 1,500 episodes. Now, in 2025, WWE Raw is moving to Netflix with the very first Netflix WWE Raw airing on January 6, 2025.

How to watch WWE Raw ► WWE Raw is on Netflix from January 6, 2024.

• Worldwide — WWE Raw on Netflix

While the WWE Raw – or WWF Raw, as it was back when it began – landscape of 1993 was dominated by the likes of Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, and Razor Ramon, these days it's names such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther who rule the roost when it comes to WWE's red brand.

Airing every Monday night, Raw is WWE's flagship show, having featured some of the company's most memorable moments over the decades. Whether it was the New Generation, the Attitude Era, the Ruthless Aggression days, or more recent times, WWE Raw has often been must-see TV for wrestling fans. Title changes, legendary promos, vicious heel turns, and five-star matches, WWE Raw has seen it all.

Now in 2025, there's a wind of change in the air for the red brand. WWE Raw has moved to Netflix of $5 billion, 10-year deal. Here's how to watch WWE Raw wherever you are in the world. And don't forget to take a look at our guide on HTW WWE from anywhere for all the streaming information on SmackDown, NXT and the Premium Live Events too.

How to watch WWE Raw from anywhere in the world

While Netflix is available all across the world, any travelers will require a VPN if you're abroad and looking to watch WWE Raw – streaming VPNs allow you to access your regular service from wherever in the world you find yourself.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch WWE Raw in U.S.

WWE Raw is exclusively streamed on Netflix in the United States, airing at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST on Mondays.

Netflix plans in the U.S. start at $6.99 per month for the standard package with ads. However, plans go up to $22.99 per month should you want the premium package.

Traveling outside of the U.S.? Don't worry, you can still watch WWE Raw on Netflix by using a VPN – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch WWE Raw in U.K.

WWE Raw previously aired on Sky Sports in the U.K. for the longest time, before then switching to TNT Sports, formerly known as BT Sports.

Now, WWE fans need to head to Netflix to get their weekly dose of WWE Raw, with the show usually airing at 1 a.m. on Tuesday. UK Netflix prices vary from £4.99 per month to £17.99 per month.

Use an app such as NordVPN to watch WWE Raw on Netflix while traveling abroad if you find yourself geo-blocked from your usual Netflix service.

How to watch WWE Raw in Canada

Canadian fans will also have to tune into Netflix to get their WWE Raw fix, with price plans ranging from $5.99 to $20.99 per month.

Again, Canadians who find themselves unable to access their usual Netflix service while away from home can use NordVPN to watch WWE Raw on Netflix from anywhere in the world.

How to watch WWE Raw in Australia

For Australian viewers used to Binge and Foxtel, they'll need a Netflix account to watch WWE Raw. Plans vary from AU$7.99 per month to AU$25.99 per month.

WWE Raw airs at 7 a.m. AEST on Tuesdays.

