How to watch Italian Open 2024: live stream the tennis from anywhere

The clay swing heads to Rome when the Italian Open gets underway on Friday, May 10. The last big tournament before the French Open, players from both the ATP and WTA Tours will be out to make a statement ahead of the second slam of the year. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2024 Italian Open tournament from anywhere with a VPN.

Running since 1930, the Italian Open is a prestigious event that regularly attracts the best players in the world and this year is no exception. Having skipped the Madrid Open, Novak Djokovic has chosen to play in Rome where he will be joined by long-time rival Rafa Nadal. The Spaniard reached the last 16 in Spain and showed signs of returning to his best in what is expected to be his final year on tour.

They will be joined by clay-court specialist Casper Ruud, world number five Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas who recently won the Monte Carlo Masters. However, there could be some major names missing from the draw as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner both have injury concerns, while defending champion Daniil Medvedev was forced to retire from his quarter-final clash in Madrid.

In the women’s draw, Elena Rybakina will be out to defend her title but will face plenty of competition as world number one Iga Swiatek is set to play in Rome and has been in superb form of late. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will be another huge threat, as will American sensation Coco Gauff.

Qualifying for the Italian Open starts on Monday, May 6 ahead of the main draw on Wednesday, May 8. As with the Madrid Open, the 32 seeds get a first-round bye so they enter the tournament in the second round.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2024 Italian Open from anywhere.

Watch the 2024 Italian Open from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your regular Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to beIN sports or another service and watch the Italian Open.

The best Italian Open streams around the world

Below are the Italian Open live stream details for people in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

How to watch the 2024 Italian Open online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Italian Open tournament.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the Italian Open.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $74.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Italian Open.

How to watch 2024 Italian Open live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from the Italian Open in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch Italian Open live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Italian Open on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the ItalianOpen 2024.

