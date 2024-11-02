New York Marathon 2024 live stream: How to watch the race online

The New York Marathon is one of the great races in the world. Not long after Paris 2024, we will again be treated to some of the best long-distance runners battling to the finish line.

New York Marathon 2024: TV channel, stream, time ► Date: Sunday, November 3

► Times: 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. AEDT

FREE: RTVE Play (Spain) / RAI (Italy)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN (via Fubo)

• U.K. — Watch on Eurosport

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

In both the men’s and women’s races, the reigning champions will be looking to defend their crowns. Hellen Obiri picked up bronze in Paris, despite having an injury-disrupted build-up. The Kenyan is one of the great female athletes and can reinforce that on the streets of the Big Apple. Can anyone stop Tamirat Tola in the men’s race? He won it in 2:04:58 last year and then got gold at Paris. He is, unsurprisingly, the favourite once again.

There though a host of other athletes to look out for. In the men’s race Olympic silver medallist Bashir Abdi and Kenyan duo Evans Chebet and Albert Korir are undoubtedly in contention. Obiri’s biggest threat likely comes from Sharon Lokedi, who won this race on her marathon debut in 2022.

The sights, as well as the racing, make the New York Marathon a real treat to watch. Here's how to watch every moment of the 2024 New York Marathon live stream from anywhere.

Watch New York Marathon live stream for FREE

The New York Marathon 2024 live stream is available for FREE on RTVE Play in Spain and on RAI in Italy.

If you're a Spaniard or Italian abroad, you can access the service as if you were at home using NordVPN.

Watch New York Marathon 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the New York marathon via your usual streaming service?

Watch New York Marathon 2024 around the world

Watch New York marathon in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 New York Marathon is on ESPN2 in the U.S. nationally. There will also be a Spanish language broadcast on ESPN3.

You can also watch on the ESPN app and locally on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST and ABC 7 New York app and ABC7NY.com.

If you're a cord cutter, you can access the ESPN channels on Sling and FuboTV as well as other services.

You'll need Sling TV's Orange package to watch the ESPN channels, starting from $40/month. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including ESPN, NBC and USA Network.

Where to watch New York Marathon 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Eurosport hosts the New York Marathon live stream in the U.K. You can get Eurosport by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

Discovery Plus is a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place. TNT Sports is the home of the Champions League in the UK and broadcasts a lot of other great sport.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a New York Marathon live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the New York Marathon 2024 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the New York Marathon is being shown on TSN. This usually comes as part of your cable TV package.

Cord cutters can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or $199.90 per year for the annual pass.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch New York Marathon live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find New York Marathon 2024 live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? The good news is specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing this test series with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

What time does the New York Marathon start The New York Marathon starts at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m PT / 1 p.m BST / 12 a.m (Monday) AEDT. The race starts on Staten Island.

