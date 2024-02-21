How to watch F1 — live streams 2024, schedule, Bahrain testing

The 2024 Formula 1 season is going to be one heck of a ride. Pre-season testing is underway in Bahrain, but Max Verstappen's dream of winning a fourth World Championship could be upended by the investigation into Red Bull boss Christian Horner. Here's how to watch F1 live streams from abroad with a VPN – some fans can watch every race for FREE.

F1 live streams 2024. TV channel, Bahrain Grand Prix The 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix is on Saturday (Mar. 2) at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. GMT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

► FREE LIVE STREAMS — Servus (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux)

► U.S. — ESPN via Sling or Fubo and ESPN Plus

In other bombshell news, Sir Lewis Hamilton has announced that he will be be joining Ferrari in 2025. That means Carlos Sainz will spent this year auditioning for a new seat, despite being the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race last season.

The return of the Chinese Grand Prix means the 2024 F1 calendar features a whopping 24 races. Three triple-headers – starting with one in late-June and early-July – could feasibly shape the title race, so plan any holidays accordingly.

The first two races of the season, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, will take place on Saturdays rather than Sundays due to Ramadan. There will be three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain (Weds, Feb. 21 – Fri, Feb. 23).

Every session of every race — plus pre-season — will air live for free on either Servus or ORF in Austria and on RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, so read on to find out how to tune in to F1 live streams where you are.

FREE F1 live streams

How to watch F1 live streams for FREE in 2024

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg, then you can look forward to FREE F1 live streams of every F1 race in 2024.

Free-to-air RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every race, while ServusTV and ORF will share the rights in Austria. If you're having trouble connecting to one of those, Belgium's RTBF also airs the races that are shown on ORF.

In the U.S., folks who can pull in ABC over-the-air will be able to watch select races for free — just not the Bahrain GP, unfortunately.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for a particular F1 live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

F1 live streams around the world

How to watch the 2024 F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Want to watch F1 live streams from outside your home country? You'll need a VPN.

A VPN is an app that allows you to set your location (IP address) to just about anywhere in the world, thus making it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country. This means you can continue to access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth.

E.g. an Austrian who's visiting in the U.S. could watch the free F1 live streams on ServusTV or ORF, even when not in Austria.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested tons of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN .

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ORF, ServusTV or another website and watch the next race unfold.

How to watch F1 live streams in the U.S.

F1 live streams this season will generally be shown on the ESPN networks. However, selected races are being shown on ABC instead (while pre-season testing will be restricted to F1 TV Pro in the States).

There are several ways you can access ESPN and ABC — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

ESPN is available through most cable packages, as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

You can also stream F1 races via the ESPN app, or the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

And if you've cut the cord altogether, then you can watch 18 races on sports streaming service ESPN Plus. It costs $10.99/month, $109.99/year or can be included in a wider Disney Plus Bundle from $14.99/month.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10/month or $80 for the 2024 season, which is much better value considering there are 24 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue in order to watch ABC (in selected regions) or Sling Orange to watch ESPN. A subscription costs from $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo. The channel line-up includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial.

How to watch F1 live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports will show all of the F1 live stream action throughout 2024, and in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 live streams in 4K. Sky Sports packages that include the F1 channel are available from £20/month (a regular Sky TV subscription is also required).

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Membership. For all 11 Sky Sports channels, you'll want the £34.99 for one month. There's no 4K available on the service, though, so you'll have to watch Ted's Notebook in High Def instead.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to via one of the best VPN services.

How to watch F1 live streams in Canada

TSN airs all F1 live streams in Canada in English, while RDS provides coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans just looking for an F1 live stream.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Plus, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream F1 races from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? With ExpressVPN and VPN services, you can access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch F1 live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show F1 live streams in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel. Pre-season testing, however, will be on F1 TV Pro only.

Kayo Sports is another option. A one-month subscription starts at $25 after a 7-day FREE trial. Or you can pay an extra $5 and watch F1 live streams in 4K.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 2024 car and driver line-ups

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Kick Sauber Valtteri Bottas Guanyu Zhou RB Yuki Tsunoda Daniel Ricciardo Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg Williams Alex Albon Logan Sargeant

Full F1 2024 schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Round Date Grand Prix Location n/a February 21-23 Pre-season testing Sakhir 1 February 29-March 2 Bahrain Sakhir 2 March 7-9 Saudi Arabia Jeddah 3 March 22-24 Australia Melbourne 4 April 5-7 Japan Suzuka 5 April 19-21 China Shanghai 6 May 3-5 Miami Miami 7 May 17-19 Emilia Romagna Imola 8 May 24-26 Monaco Monaco 9 June 7-9 Canada Montreal 10 June 21-23 Spain Barcelona 11 June 28-30 Austria Spielberg 12 July 5-7 United Kingdom Silverstone 13 July 19-21 Hungary Budapest 14 July 26-28 Belgium Spa 15 August 23-25 Netherlands Zandvoort 16 August 30-September 1 Italy Monza 17 September 13-15 Azerbaijan Baku 18 September 20-22 Singapore Singapore 19 October 18-20 United States Austin 20 October 25-27 Mexico Mexico City 21 November 1-3 Brazil Sao Paulo 22 November 21-23 Las Vegas Las Vegas 23 November 29-December 1 Qatar Lusail 24 December 6-8 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

