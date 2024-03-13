F1 Japanese Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The speed, the chicanes, the famous crossover. There are multifarious reasons why the Suzuka Circuit and the Japanese Grand Prix are so popular with drivers, not to mention the occasions over the years that it has seen the crowning of a new world champion. Placed much earlier in the calendar these days, there's no chance of the title being decided there in 2024 — but that doesn't stop it being an unmissable GP.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Japan Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix?

The 2024 Japanese GP takes place on Sunday, April 7 at 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST. That's 2 p.m. local time in Suzuka, Japan.

Note that on the West coast of the U.S., the 2024 race starts on Saturday, April 6 at 10 p.m. PT.

How to watch Japan Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Japan Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Japan Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch the Japanese Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without the expense of a cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — ORF (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)





U.K. — Sky Sports or Now





— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo





— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





Japan Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Japanese Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (BST) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEST) Practice 1 3:30 a.m. 10:30 p.m. (Thu) / 7:30 p.m. (Thu) 12:30 p.m. Practice 2 7 a.m. 2 a.m. / 11 p.m. (Thu) 4 p.m. Practice 3 3:30 a.m. 10:30 p.m. (Fri) / 7:30 p.m. (Fri) 12:30 p.m. Qualifying 7 a.m. 2 a.m. / 11 p.m. (Fri) 4 p.m. Grand Prix 6 a.m. 1 a.m. / 10 p.m. (Sat) 3 p.m.

What time is the Japan Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix is set for 2 p.m. local time in Suzuka on Sunday, April 7. Here are the 2024 Japan Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

10 p.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time (Sat, Apr. 6)

(Sat, Apr. 6) 11 p.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time (Sat, Apr. 6)

(Sat, Apr. 6) 12 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

1 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

1 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

2 a.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

6 a.m. BST – United Kingdom

7 a.m. CET – Central Europe

7 a.m. SAST – South Africa

9 a.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

10:30 a.m. IST – New Delhi, India

12 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

1 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

3 p.m. AEST – Australia

5 p.m. NZST – New Zealand

Japan Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: By Will Pittenger - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8986552)

The 2024 Japan Grand Prix takes place over 53 laps of the 5.807-kilometre Suzuka International Racing Course in Japan.

Roughly 400km west of Tokyo, Suzuka has long been one of the favorite circuits to visit of Formula 1 drivers. The combination of full-throttle straights and white-knuckle chicanes makes it a genuine challenge of the elite drivers' talents. And for fans, the crossover makes it an unforgettable spectacle.

It helps that the Japanese Grand Prix has also been the venue for several exciting crescendos to the F1 season. The battles between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1988 and 1990, and Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen in 1998 will all live long in motor sport fans' memories.

Japan Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Japanese Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Japan FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Chinese GP follows the Japan GP. There's another two-week gap between race weekends, with the next Grand Prix taking place at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday, April 21.

Who won the 2023 Japan Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Japanese GP, finishing with a time of 1:30:58.421 — almost 20 seconds ahead of 2nd place. It was the second of back-to-back wins at Suzuka for the Dutch driver. Having stormed to pole position, Verstappen led pretty much from grid to checkered flag. McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri joined him on the podium.

What is the lap record at Japan Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton set the lap record at the Suzuka Circuit during his title-winning 2019 season with a time of 1:30.983.

Japan Grand Prix winners Champion Max Verstappen may have won successive Japan Grand Prix, but he still has a way to go to match the record six wins recorded by Michael Schumacher. Depending on how Lewis Hamilton's season goes at Mercedes, he will have a chance to match Schumacher's tally. The last of his five wins came in 2018. Another German driver, Sebastian Vettel, won four Japanese GPs in five years between 2009 and 2013.

