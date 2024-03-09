England vs Ireland live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

The England vs Ireland live stream in round four for the 2024 Six Nations sees the hosts try to reinstate Twickenham Stadium as a fortress, while the men in green look to complete another step on the way to a second successive Grand Slam. You can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs Ireland live stream, Date, Time, Channels England vs Ireland live streams will be available on Saturday, March 9.

► Time: 4:45 p.m. GMT / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 3:45 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 10)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE)

• Ireland — RTÉ Player (FREE)

• U.S. — Peacock

• AUS — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

After two relatively sketchy wins against Italy and Wales, England's run of victories came to a crashing end a fortnight ago at Murrayfield. You could even argue that the 30-21 score line flattered them, in a game marred by frequent unforced errors and tactical mismanagement.

And yet Steve Borthwick's men still have a slim chance of finishing this year's Six Nations with their hands on the trophy. To do so, they'll have to beat Ireland for the first time in four years — an intimidating feat, considering the rampant form that Andy Farrell's side find themselves in.

Ireland have averaged 35 points a game in their swatting aside of France, Italy and Wales. None of those teams has really come close to properly challenging the Six Nations champions, who combine a potent mix of brawn, brains and pure talent. It doesn't seem to matter the personnel, with the Irish strength in depth and clear game plan making them close to impossible to play — at least for northern hemisphere teams.

Read on and we'll show you how to access England vs Ireland live streams and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are this Saturday.

FREE England vs Ireland live streams

If you live in the U.K., then you can enjoy an England vs Ireland live stream for FREE on ITVX at 4:45 p.m. GMT.

In fact, all 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations will be broadcast on either ITV or the BBC, and on their respective streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

Or if you prefer the Irish coverage for this game, England vs Ireland live streams are also being shown for free there. It will be on RTÉ2 on TV and the RTÉ Player online.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. or Ireland, but aren't at home to watch an England vs Ireland live stream? Perhaps you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN services right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch England vs Ireland from anywhere

Away from the U.K. at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on ITVX?

You can still watch England vs Ireland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are — making it ideal for rugby fans away on vacation or on business.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think NordVPN is among the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the U.K.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser and watch a free England vs Ireland live stream as you would at home.

England vs Ireland live streams by country

How to watch an England vs Ireland live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including England vs Ireland, will be shown on Peacock in the U.S. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

Kick-off is at 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable England vs Ireland live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes some of the best Peacock shows like "The Office", "Parks and Recreation", "30 Rock" and "This Is Us".

Watch England vs Ireland for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As explained above, an England vs Ireland live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend NordVPN as one of the very best around.

How to watch an England vs Ireland live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan Sport is the place to watch an England vs Ireland live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free. This one starts at 3:45 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A subscription costs $15/month, on top of a $12/month Stan Basic sub.

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch an England vs Ireland live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including an England vs Ireland live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

This game starts at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, and — as with every Six Nations match — subscribers can watch England vs Ireland using the country's Sky Go service.

Anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99/week or $49.99/month. Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch an England vs Ireland live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.