Denmark Open 2024: live stream BWF badminton from anywhere

The Denmark Open 2024 badminton live stream fixes the spotlight on Viktor Axelsen, the Olympic gold medalist who's otherwise yet to win anything more prestigious than a Super 500 event. Will the world No.1-ranked Dane's drought end at the Super 750 Denmark Open? To make it happen he may need to oust his compatriot, No.2-seeded Anders Antonsen.

You can watch Denmark Open badminton from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

2024 Denmark Open badminton live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Denmark Open badminton runs from Tuesday, October 15 to Sunday October 20.

► WATCH FREE — YouTube (U.S., CAN, AUS)

► U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery Plus

► Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The working theory is that Axelsen is focused primarily on peaking for the biggest events this year: Paris 2024 and the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, scheduled for December. In that case, he's one-for-one. However, you suspect that he'll quietly be desperate to taste victory at his home event.

It's no surprise that Olympic and Malaysia Open champion An Se-young is the No.1 seed in the women's draw. With Chen Yufei taking an extended break from badminton, breakout star Wang Zhiyi looks the likeliest to challenge the Korean star's dominance at Arena Fyn in Odense this week.

Read on to find out how to watch 2024 Denmark Open badminton live streams where you are in the world.

FREE Denmark Open 2024 badminton live streams

Badminton fans in the U.S., Canada and Australia can watch Denmark Open 2024 for FREE on the BWF TV YouTube channel.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free badminton coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Denmark Open 2024 badminton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the badminton on your usual subscription? You can still watch Denmark Open 2024 live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual service, you'd select an American server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the badminton and watch Denmark Open 2024 as normal — that's YouTube for Americans abroad.

How to watch Denmark Open 2024 in Singapore

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

SPOTV Now will broadcast a Denmark Open 2024 live stream for badminton fans in Singapore.

SPOTV will also show the Denmark Open 2024 in Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Philippines and Thailand.

There is a six-hour time difference. So, start times will be at around 6 p.m. SGT each day. You'll be able to watch replays of the overnight action before the live programming begins.

How to watch Denmark Open 2024 badminton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the entirety of the 2024 Denmark Open is being live streamed on YouTube, which is of course completely free. The only catch is that play typically begins at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT or 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT each day.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Denmark Open 2024 badminton in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing the 2024 Denmark Open in the U.K.. Play typically begins at 8 a.m. or 11 a.m. BST each day.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus – a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you are an American in the U.K. for work or on vacation you can catch the free badminton coverage on YouTube by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Denmark Open 2024 badminton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Badminton fans in Canada can watch the 2024 Denmark Open free on the BWF TV YouTube channel. Just brace yourself for some early mornings, because play typically begins at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT or 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT each day.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Denmark Open 2024 badminton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 Denmark Open is being shown for free in Australia on YouTube. Play typically begins at 6 p.m. or 9 p.m. AEDT each evening.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

