Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream: how to watch the road cycling free online

All eyes turn to Belgium as the cobbled classics return with the 2025 Danilith Nokere Koerse. The first in the series of classic races that culminate with the Ronde van Vlaanderen on April 6th this year features a new finish on Waregemsestraat in place of the traditional Nokereberg.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch a Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Danilith Nokere Koerse Tour 2025 live streams: TV schedule and date The Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream takes place on Wednesday March 19.

► Start time. 14.00pm (GMT) 09.00 am (ET)

• FREE STREAM —Sporza / RTBF (Belgium)

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• France — L'Équipe

. Australia — Staylive

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

A few weeks on from the early skirmishes of ‘Opening weekend’ it’s time to really get stuck into the Belgian Classics starting with the 89th Edition of the Danilith Nokere Koerse.

This year the race has a new finish line which isn’t on the famous cobbles of the Nokereberg, but just round the corner on Waregemsestraat, which will be as unknown for the riders as it will for the fans. The race is still packed with cobbles though with the iconic Paddestraat tackled after just 22 kilometres then after this they come thick and fast throughout the day.

Roads like Herlegemstraat, Kloosterstraat, Doorn, and Huisepontweg are included, along with famous Hellingen such as Varent and the climbs of Hellestraat and Holstraat.

Regardless of the new finish, the race should come down to a sprint and in the absence of three-time winner Tim Merlier, the favourite this year will be the Belgian Jasper Philipsen who has yet to add this race to his glittering palmares.

Read on for details on how to watch an Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream from wherever you are, including free options.

How to watch Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live streams for free

If you live in Belgium then you can look forward to a free Danilith Nokere Koerse live stream in 2025.

That's because the free-to-air Sporza and RTBF in Belgium have the rights to the action.

But what if you're based in Belgium but aren't at home to catch that free Danilith Nokere Koerse coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream from anywhere

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favourite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save over 72% on NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service and watch the cycling just as you would at home.

How to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the Danilith Nokere Koerse on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN as set out above.

How to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream in the U.K.

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2025 Danilith Nokere Koerse on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to access your usual Canadian streaming sites and subscriptions.

How to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse live stream in Australia

The 2025 Danilith Nokere Koerse will be shown on Staylive, a relatively new platform that shows various events Warner Bros. have the rights for.

A subscription to Staylive Cycling costs $5.99 AUD per month or $59.99 for the year.

If you're away from Australia right now, a VPN will allow you to still access your usual free streams. We recommend NordVPN.

