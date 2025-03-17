Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream: how to watch the road cycling free online

News
By published

The 2025 Danilith Nokere Koerse one-day road cycling race is set to deliver a thrilling showdown on the cobbled roads

A side-view of the peloton riding through the Saudi Arabian desert during the 2025 AlUla Tour
(Image credit: Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Jump to:

All eyes turn to Belgium as the cobbled classics return with the 2025 Danilith Nokere Koerse. The first in the series of classic races that culminate with the Ronde van Vlaanderen on April 6th this year features a new finish on Waregemsestraat in place of the traditional Nokereberg.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch a Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Danilith Nokere Koerse Tour 2025 live streams: TV schedule and date

The Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream takes place on Wednesday March 19.
Start time. 14.00pm (GMT) 09.00 am (ET)
• FREE STREAM —Sporza / RTBF (Belgium)
 U.S. — FloBikes
 U.K. Discovery+
 France L'Équipe
. Australia Staylive
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

A few weeks on from the early skirmishes of ‘Opening weekend’ it’s time to really get stuck into the Belgian Classics starting with the 89th Edition of the Danilith Nokere Koerse.

This year the race has a new finish line which isn’t on the famous cobbles of the Nokereberg, but just round the corner on Waregemsestraat, which will be as unknown for the riders as it will for the fans. The race is still packed with cobbles though with the iconic Paddestraat tackled after just 22 kilometres then after this they come thick and fast throughout the day.

Roads like Herlegemstraat, Kloosterstraat, Doorn, and Huisepontweg are included, along with famous Hellingen such as Varent and the climbs of Hellestraat and Holstraat.

Regardless of the new finish, the race should come down to a sprint and in the absence of three-time winner Tim Merlier, the favourite this year will be the Belgian Jasper Philipsen who has yet to add this race to his glittering palmares.

Read on for details on how to watch an Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream from wherever you are, including free options.

How to watch Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live streams for free

If you live in Belgium then you can look forward to a free Danilith Nokere Koerse live stream in 2025.

That's because the free-to-air Sporza and RTBF in Belgium have the rights to the action.

But what if you're based in Belgium but aren't at home to catch that free Danilith Nokere Koerse coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream from anywhere

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favourite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Image

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Save over 72% on NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another service showing the AlUla Tour and watch the cycling just as you would at home.

How to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the Danilith Nokere Koerse on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN as set out above.

How to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse live stream in Canada

Canada flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2025 Danilith Nokere Koerse on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to access your usual Canadian streaming sites and subscriptions.

How to watch a Danilith Nokere Koerse live stream in Australia

The 2025 Danilith Nokere Koerse will be shown on Staylive, a relatively new platform that shows various events Warner Bros. have the rights for.

A subscription to Staylive Cycling costs $5.99 AUD per month or $59.99 for the year.

If you're away from Australia right now, a VPN will allow you to still access your usual free streams. We recommend NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Entertainment News
Simon Warren
Simon Warren

Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Lotte Kopecky training in Spain in 2024
Strade Bianche 2025 live stream: How to watch the spectacular cycling race online
Michael Vanthourenhout of Belgium rides up a hill during the European Cyclocross Championships
How to watch the Cyclocross World Championships 2025 — live stream cycling online
Belgian Thibau Nys competes during the men&#039;s race of the Superprestige Merksplas cyclocross event ahead of the Cyclocross World Cup 2024-2025
How to watch Cyclocross World Cup: live stream 2024-2025 cycling free online
A side-view of the peloton riding through the Saudi Arabian desert during the 2025 AlUla Tour
AlUla Tour 2025 live stream — how to watch WorldTour cycling free online
Watch Cyclocross live streams featuring Tom Pidcock (pictured)
How to watch Cyclocross: live stream 2024-2025 cycling free online
The Tour Down Under peloton climbs Windy Point
Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live stream: How to watch cycling free online
Latest in Sports
Jack Draper in action at Indian Wells 2025
How to watch Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals: live stream tennis online
Shohei Ohtani #16 of Team Japan pitches during a game at Tokyo Dome ahead of the MLB Tokyo 2025
MLB Tokyo 2025 live stream: How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs series from anywhere
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain runs for the ball in his Quarterfinal round match during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California
Indian Wells 2025 men’s semi-finals live stream: how to watch tennis online
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in March, 2025.
Indian Wells women’s semi-finals: how to watch tennis live streams online and on TV
Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg in February 2025
Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch today's Carabao Cup final online and on TV, team news
Tino Livramento passes the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025
Everton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online and on TV, team news
Latest in News
Mac Studio on desk plugged into Studio Display
Apple reportedly working on two new Studio Display monitors — here's what I want to see
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 on a green and black patterned background
RTX 5090 price continues to rise — prepare to spend around $3,000 for Nvidia's GPU
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air could lead to portless iPhones and thinner Apple products — if it sells well
Elipson Planet L
These planetoid speakers make me feel like I’m living in The Jetsons
iPhone Flip Concept
iPhone Flip and Foldable iPad could finally go into mass production next year — what we know
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a benchmarks leaked — and the scores are underwhelming
More about sports
Jack Draper in action at Indian Wells 2025

How to watch Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals: live stream tennis online
Shohei Ohtani #16 of Team Japan pitches during a game at Tokyo Dome ahead of the MLB Tokyo 2025

MLB Tokyo 2025 live stream: How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs series from anywhere
The logo for the WireGuard VPN protocol shown on a laptop

What is WireGuard?
See more latest
Most Popular
Mac Studio on desk plugged into Studio Display
Apple reportedly working on two new Studio Display monitors — here's what I want to see
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 on a green and black patterned background
RTX 5090 price continues to rise — prepare to spend around $3,000 for Nvidia's GPU
Elipson Planet L
These planetoid speakers make me feel like I’m living in The Jetsons
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a benchmarks leaked — and the scores are underwhelming
Jeffery Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie in &quot;The Walking Dead: Dead City&quot; season 1
Netflix finally got one of the best ‘Walking Dead’ spinoffs — and now’s the perfect time to binge it
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air could lead to portless iPhones and thinner Apple products — if it sells well
iPhone Flip Concept
iPhone Flip and Foldable iPad could finally go into mass production next year — what we know
Paul Mescal as Calum Paterson and Frankie Corio as Sophie Paterson in Aftersun (A24)
Paul Mescal's best performance is leaving Netflix soon — stream it while you can
a photo of a woman in her 60&#039;s working out
Not swimming or Pilates — a Harvard study reveals this exercise protects memories and keeps your mind sharp
Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp and Randall Park as Edwin Park in &quot;The Residence&quot;
I watch Netflix for a living — here’s the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week