Chelsea vs Leicester live stream: How to watch 2024 FA Cup quarter final game online

The Chelsea vs Leicester live stream pits two former Premier League champions against one another. These two teams are just one win away from a trip to Wembley, this is bound to be a tasty affair — and you can watch it FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs Leicester live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Leicester live stream takes place on Saturday, March 16.

► Time 12:45 p.m. GMT / 8:45 a.m. ET / 5:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 p.m. AEDT

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea will look to redeem themselves by getting their hands on the FA cup after a lazy Carabao cup final performance against Liverpool. Manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has been hanging on for his job all season but after a 3-1 win against Newcastle last week they are looking in a much better position.

Leicester City are shining at the top of the Championship and look to be heading straight back to the Premier league. It was only in 2021 when The Foxes won a historic FA Cup final against Chelsea. Since then both teams have had a stumble but are heading upwards.

Tune in to see who progresses and read on as we explain all the ways to watch Chelsea vs Leicester live streams wherever you are.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leicester live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this quarter final clash without spending a penny. That's because Chelsea vs Leicester will be streaming for FREE.

The full game will be shown via an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Chelsea vs Leicester live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the 2-year plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leicester live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Chelsea vs Leicester live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Leicester live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leicester live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Leicester live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Chelsea vs Leicester live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leicester live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Chelsea vs Leicester. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leicester live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Leicester live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.