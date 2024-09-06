Brazil vs Ecuador live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier

The Brazil vs Ecuador live stream has plenty riding on it as the teams bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Neither side is guaranteed their place in the USA in 21 months time so this really matters – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

• Time: 2 a.m. BST (Sep 7) / 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (Sep 7)

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Universo via Sling or FuboTV

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Somewhat surprisingly, it is the visitors who are in the stronger position heading into this match. They sit in fifth-place in the CONMEBOL qualifying table, with La Selecao back in sixth.

Despite having quality players, Brazil are on a poor run of form. They have lost their last three qualifiers and only have seven points, ramping up the pressure on coach Dorival Junior, who took on the role after the sacking of Fernando Diniz in January. They should still qualify, but the five-time World Cup winners can’t afford many more mistakes.

La Tri are always tough opposition. Argentina needed penalties to knock them out of the Copa America in the quarter finals. They have three wins and two draws in this qualifying campaign, including a hard-fought victory over Chile back in November, and currently sit one point better off than Brazil. A proper three-pointer, then.

Make sure you don’t miss a moment of the Brazil vs Ecuador live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Brazil vs Ecuador for free

You can watch a Brazil vs Ecuador live stream for FREE via the SBS On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Brazil vs Ecuador from anywhere

If you're not in your home country for Brazil vs Ecuador and are unable to live stream the game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On-demand and enjoy!

How to watch Brazil vs Ecuador in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brazil vs Ecuador live stream on Universo with Spanish commentary, which may be accessible as part of your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV - and the best news is you can sign up for a free seven-day trial with Sling TV Latino, which includes Universo. After the trial period has elapsed, the subscription costs $10 per month.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including Universo and lots more for sports fans to enjoy. You can also get a 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an Brazil vs Ecuador by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including FOX, FS1, ABC and NBC (selected markets). Sling TV Latino, which includes Universo, costs just $10 per month after a seven-day free trial.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including Universo.

How to watch Brazil vs Ecuador in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch an Brazil vs Ecuador live stream. Packages start from £10.99 per month.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch Brazil vs Ecuador in Canada

Unfortunately, there are no Brazil vs Ecuador live streams available in Canada right now. We will update this page if the game becomes available.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can you watch Brazil vs Ecuador in New Zealand?

Again, there are no listings for Brazil vs Ecuador in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if the broadcast rights get picked up.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

