Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round game online

The Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream in the FA Cup fifth round gives the high-flying Foxes a real litmus test of their table-topping form with a trip to the out-of-sorts Cherries. Remember, there are no replays from this stage onwards, so there must be a winner on the night and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream takes place on Tuesday Feb. 27.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 28)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Bournemouth are probably the streakiest team in England's top four divisions right now. The Cherries began 2023/24 without a victory in their first nine league games, won seven of their next nine and are now in the middle of a seven-game winless Premier League run after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend. Andoni Iraola's high-pressing side have struggled to put away chances, but face a third successive Championship team in the FA Cup after defeats of QPR and Swansea in previous rounds. Another win would yield just a third quarter-final in their history.

Top of the second tier by six points, Leicester have also started to come unstuck in recent weeks. The 2021 FA Cup winners have lost their last two. Coach Enzo Maresca, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, has brought his mentor's possession obsession with him to the King Power but there are rumblings of discontent among certain sections of the Foxes' fanbase. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy all have 10 goals this season.

The Cherries have won each of the past three meetings between the sides and haven't tasted defeat against the Foxes since 2019 but the form book goes out of the window in the FA Cup. Read on and we'll show you where to watch Bournemouth vs Leicester online and for potentially for FREE.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this FA Cup fifth round tie without spending a penny. That's because the Bournemouth vs Leicester will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be televised via the BBC with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Leicesters live stream on ESPN Plus which can be easily accessed on many devices via the ESPN app.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream as the game will be streamed free online via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button. You will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the game on TV or via online streaming. The build-up show starts at 7:15 p.m. GMT, just ahead of kick-off at 7:30 p.m.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Bournemouth vs Leicester. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bournemouth vs Leicester live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.