Bolivia vs Colombia live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier

The Bolivia vs Colombia live stream is a crucial match in CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Bolivia vs Colombia live stream, date, time and channels The Bolivia vs Colombia live stream will take place on Thursday, October 10.

• Time: 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEST (Oct 10) • FREE Stream — Caracol Play (Colombia)

• U.S. — Fantaiz

• Global — Bet 365

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Bolivia have been on a terrible away run. Their recent victory over Chile was their first in an away qualifier since 1993. But it’s a different story at home, where visitors always struggle with the high altitude. Indeed, this is going to be even tougher as the new home stadium, the aptly named Estadio Municipal de El Alto, is now even higher above sea level at 4100m.

Colombia put in a strong showing at the recent Copa America and are always tough opponents. The squad is full of top talent, like Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, however, they will have their work cut out in the conditions they will have to play in. They have started their campaign well though, winning four and drawing seven of their eight games so far.

Only Argentina are higher above Colombia in the CONMEBOL qualification table so far. The hosts are in eight and cannot afford to slip up again. Below we have all the information on how to watch Bolivia vs Colombia live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Bolivia vs Colombia for free

If you are in Colombia then you are in luck. You can watch the Bolivia vs Colombia live stream for FREE on Caracol Play. The match is also free-to-air on Venevision in Venezuela. Venevision Play will host the Bolivia vs Colombia live stream there.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options. Full details on how that works just below.

How to watch Bolivia vs Colombia from anywhere

If you're not in your home country for Bolivia vs Colombia and are unable to live stream the game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Colombia, and want to view Caracol Play as usual, you'd select Colombia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Caracol Play and enjoy!

How to watch Bolivia vs Colombia in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bolivia vs Colombia live stream on Fanatiz. The service offers various packages, but to watch this game you need the PPV Qualifiers bundle. This costs $99.99. It also gives you access to next week's World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Bolivia vs Colombia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Bolivia vs Colombia in the U.K. and Rest of the World

Football fans in the U.K. and in many other countries can access a Bolivia vs Colombia live stream via the Bet365 website. You do not need to place a bet to watch the game. However, you do need to have an account with some money in it.

You can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, if you're looking to tune into your usual streaming service while abroad.

How to watch Bolivia vs Colombia in Canada

As with the USA, you'll need to sign up to the Fanatiz PPV Qualifiers 9&10 bundle to watch Bolivia vs Colombia in Canada. Again, it costs $99.99. It also gives you access to next week's World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

