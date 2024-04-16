Barcelona vs PSG live stream: How to watch Champions League semi-final game online

The Barcelona vs PSG live stream sees the home side start the game with a one-goal advantage as they welcome PSG to the Olympic Stadium in the Catalan capital, with a place in the Champions League semi-final awaiting the winners — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for FREE!

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 17)

• FREE — Watch on RTE Player (Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Barcelona had to come from behind to win the first leg of this tie 3-2 last week, with Andreas Christensen heading the winner just moments after coming on as a second-half substitute. Pedri had a huge impact when he replaced Sergi Roberto after an hour, setting up Raphinha for his second of the night, but Xavi will want his side to show a bit more control here if they're to make their aggregate lead count.

PSG boss and former Barca man Luis Enrique got his tactics wrong at the start of the first leg, fielding Marco Asensio as an ineffective false nine in the first half, but he introduced Bradley Barcola at the break, and Ousmane Dembélé (another former Barca employee) soon had the Ligue 1 side on level terms. Vitinha added a second two minutes later, giving PSG the lead, but it was Xavi and co who would take the advantage back to Barcelona.

If tonight's game is anything like the first leg there will be goals from both sides. We’ve all the details you need to watch a Barcelona vs PSG live stream from anywhere further down this article. Plus, make sure you don’t miss a single game by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams.

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG live stream for free

There's great news if you're a footie fan and live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Barcelona vs PSG absolutely FREE. That's because the entire game will be shown on RTE 2 and RTE Player in Ireland.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Barcelona vs PSG is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use RTE Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, NordVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG from anywhere

Barcelona vs PSG live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTE Player or another service and watch the game.

Watch Barcelona vs PSG in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Barcelona vs PSG live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Barcelona vs PSG live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Watch Barcelona vs PSG in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Barcelona vs PSG live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Barcelona vs PSG live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Barcelona vs PSG in Canada

Canadians can watch a Barcelona vs PSG live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPNto make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Barcelona vs PSG in Australia

Aussies can watch the Barcelona vs PSG live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Barcelona vs PSG in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Barcelona vs PSG live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Barcelona vs PSG in India

In India, you can watch the Barcelona vs PSG live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.