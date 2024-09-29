Last year’s trilogy of spin-offs saved the “Walking Dead” franchise as it was dangerously close to becoming as decrepit as its titular zombies. Now we’ve got our first sophomore outing, as another familiar face returns. Here's how to watch "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN .

“Daryl Dixon” was the middle of three spin-offs last year that focused on fan favourite characters in new settings. The reduced episode count (each ran for six instalments) and focus on character rather than large scale action breathed new life into “The Walking Dead”, particularly the Daryl (Norman Reedus) centric series, which shifted the action to France, giving us a whole new perspective on the zombie apocalypse.

Subtitled “The Book of Carol”, there’s no prizes for guessing that season 2 will reintroduce Melissa McBride’s fan favourite character. Season 2 will see her flying to France in an effort to rescue Daryl. However, with Daryl still firmly at war with the Pouvoir, it’s unlikely her mission will go smoothly.

Clémence Poésy is set to return as Isabelle alongside Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent in a cast that also includes Laïka Blanc-Francard and Anne Charrier.

Ready for amore undead action on the continent? Read on to find out how to watch "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 online and from anywhere.

You can get AMC in Sling TV Orange or Blue packages, which both start at $40 per month. Which to go for depends on the channel line up that's right for you, which you can read about in more detail here.

Watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' for FREE

Great news for "Walking Dead" fans in New Zealand: "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 will be available to stream for free, on the TVNZ Plus streaming service. New episodes will drop in line with the U.S., starting Monday, September 30 at 5pm NZST.

You can stream "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" free on TVNZ Plus from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as a Kiwi abroad. Full details on how to do that just below...

Watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the zombie drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 premieres on Sunday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. Episodes will then go out in the same slot weekly.

AMC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the through a cable TV package but if you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Pro Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

Episodes will also be available to stream online via AMC+.

If you're away from home when "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 airs, you can tune in as you usually would using a VPN like NordVPN.

Watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' around the world

How to watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' in Canada

Canadians can stream "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 at the same time as Americans, starting Sunday, September 29, on AMC Plus, which is also where you'll find everything so far from the "Walking Dead" universe.

Americans traveling in The Great North looking to watch the zombie drama overseas can use a VPN to stream as you would back home.

How to watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' in the U.K.

Sky is the new home for the "Walking Dead Universe" in the U.K. with "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 set to air on Sky Max every Monday starting September 30. It will also be available to stream via Sky Go the same day.

Another option is Sky's pay as you go platform, NOW.

If you're a Kiwi traveling in the U.K., a VPN will let you stream just as if you were back in New Zealand.

Watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' in Australia

Aussies can watch "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 on Stan, which is now the home of all "Walking Dead" content Down Under, from Monday, September 30.

The streamer offers a whopping 30-day free trial and after that, plans start from $10 AUD a month.

If you're a U.S. citizen travelling in the Oz, a VPN will let you stream just as if you were Stateside.

What you need to know about 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol'

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 2 trailer

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 2 episode schedule

Episode 1 – "La gentillesse des étrangers": Sunday, September 29

Sunday, September 29 Episode 2 – "Moulin Rouge": Sunday, October 6

Sunday, October 6 Episode 3 – "L'Invisible": Sunday, October 13

Sunday, October 13 Episode 4 – "La Paradis Pour Toi": Sunday, October 20

Sunday, October 20 Episode 5 – "Vouloir, C'est Pouvoir": Sunday, October 27

Sunday, October 27 Episode 6 – "Au Revoir Les Enfants": Sunday, November 3

Who is in the cast of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 2? Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle Carriere

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent

Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie

Anne Charrier as Marion Genet

Romain Levi as Stéphane Codron

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

François Delaive as Dr. Lafleur

Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou Boukar

Tristan Zanchi as Emile

Lukerya Ilyashenko as Anna Valery

Paloma as Coco

Joel de la Fuente as Losang

What can we expect from 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 2? The official synopsis from AMC reads: "'Season two picks up where "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" left off, following fan-favourite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future."

Is 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' based on a book? The "Walking Dead" franchise is based on the comic book series of the same name which ran from 2003-2019. It was created and written by Robert Kirkman, who also created Prime Video's superhero series "Invincible". While the original "The Walking Dead" TV show stayed fairly true to the comic at first, it gradually departed further from the source material. The spin-off series' have been largely new creations.

