How to watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 2 online and from anywhere
Melissa McBride returns in 'The Book of Carol'
Last year’s trilogy of spin-offs saved the “Walking Dead” franchise as it was dangerously close to becoming as decrepit as its titular zombies. Now we’ve got our first sophomore outing, as another familiar face returns. Here's how to watch "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.
“Daryl Dixon” was the middle of three spin-offs last year that focused on fan favourite characters in new settings. The reduced episode count (each ran for six instalments) and focus on character rather than large scale action breathed new life into “The Walking Dead”, particularly the Daryl (Norman Reedus) centric series, which shifted the action to France, giving us a whole new perspective on the zombie apocalypse.
Subtitled “The Book of Carol”, there’s no prizes for guessing that season 2 will reintroduce Melissa McBride’s fan favourite character. Season 2 will see her flying to France in an effort to rescue Daryl. However, with Daryl still firmly at war with the Pouvoir, it’s unlikely her mission will go smoothly.
Clémence Poésy is set to return as Isabelle alongside Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent in a cast that also includes Laïka Blanc-Francard and Anne Charrier.
Ready for amore undead action on the continent? Read on to find out how to watch "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 online and from anywhere.
Watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' for FREE
Great news for "Walking Dead" fans in New Zealand: "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 will be available to stream for free, on the TVNZ Plus streaming service. New episodes will drop in line with the U.S., starting Monday, September 30 at 5pm NZST.
You can stream "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" free on TVNZ Plus from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as a Kiwi abroad. Full details on how to do that just below...
Watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the zombie drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' in the U.S.
In the U.S., "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 premieres on Sunday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. Episodes will then go out in the same slot weekly.
AMC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the through a cable TV package but if you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.
Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Pro Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.
Episodes will also be available to stream online via AMC+.
If you're away from home when "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 airs, you can tune in as you usually would using a VPN like NordVPN.
Watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' around the world
How to watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' in Canada
Canadians can stream "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 at the same time as Americans, starting Sunday, September 29, on AMC Plus, which is also where you'll find everything so far from the "Walking Dead" universe.
Americans traveling in The Great North looking to watch the zombie drama overseas can use a VPN to stream as you would back home.
How to watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' in the U.K.
Sky is the new home for the "Walking Dead Universe" in the U.K. with "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 set to air on Sky Max every Monday starting September 30. It will also be available to stream via Sky Go the same day.
Another option is Sky's pay as you go platform, NOW.
If you're a Kiwi traveling in the U.K., a VPN will let you stream just as if you were back in New Zealand.
Watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' in Australia
Aussies can watch "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 on Stan, which is now the home of all "Walking Dead" content Down Under, from Monday, September 30.
The streamer offers a whopping 30-day free trial and after that, plans start from $10 AUD a month.
If you're a U.S. citizen travelling in the Oz, a VPN will let you stream just as if you were Stateside.
What you need to know about 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol'
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 2 trailer
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 2 episode schedule
- Episode 1 – "La gentillesse des étrangers": Sunday, September 29
- Episode 2 – "Moulin Rouge": Sunday, October 6
- Episode 3 – "L'Invisible": Sunday, October 13
- Episode 4 – "La Paradis Pour Toi": Sunday, October 20
- Episode 5 – "Vouloir, C'est Pouvoir": Sunday, October 27
- Episode 6 – "Au Revoir Les Enfants": Sunday, November 3
Who is in the cast of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 2?
- Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon
- Clémence Poésy as Isabelle Carriere
- Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent
- Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie
- Anne Charrier as Marion Genet
- Romain Levi as Stéphane Codron
- Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier
- François Delaive as Dr. Lafleur
- Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou Boukar
- Tristan Zanchi as Emile
- Lukerya Ilyashenko as Anna Valery
- Paloma as Coco
- Joel de la Fuente as Losang
What can we expect from 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 2?
The official synopsis from AMC reads: "'Season two picks up where "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" left off, following fan-favourite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future."
Are there other installments of 'The Walking Dead' franchise?
"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" was the fifth spin-off from "The Walking Dead" and one of seven shows in the franchise over all. The first spin-off was prequel series "Fear The Walking Dead" which began in 2015, followed by "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" in 2020 and "Tales of the Walking Dead" in 2022. Season one of "Daryl Dixon" aired after "The Walking Dead: Dead City" in 2023, with "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" arriving in February 2024.
Is 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' based on a book?
The "Walking Dead" franchise is based on the comic book series of the same name which ran from 2003-2019. It was created and written by Robert Kirkman, who also created Prime Video's superhero series "Invincible".
While the original "The Walking Dead" TV show stayed fairly true to the comic at first, it gradually departed further from the source material. The spin-off series' have been largely new creations.
