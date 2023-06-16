How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City online release date and time

Zombies hit the big city when you watch The Walking Dead: Dead City online (which you can do even without cable). Yes, the latest TWDCU spinoff is here, and it forces two of the unlikeliest survivors of the series to be allies.

The Walking Dead: Dead City date, time and channel The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 1 began streaming at 3 a.m. ET on AMC Plus on June 15.

Its AMC premiere is at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (June 18), and you can watch via Sling or Fubo.

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) form an alliance because her son Herschel's been kidnapped by The Croat (Željko Ivanek), a gang leader who's believed to be based out of the undead-infested Manhattan. And if you need to stop a gang boss, the former leader of the Saviors is a good person to have in your corner. If you can trust him, that is.

At the very least, this shake up — we're not in Georgia anymore, Toto — should provide a fantastic visual shakeup. All sorts of walkers and dangerous humans hide in each corner, and it's not like our protagonists like each other, either. Remember, Negan murdered Maggie's husband Glenn.

Dead City also co-stars Friday Night Lights alum Gaius Charles.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because AMC Plus and AMC aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Walking Dead: Dead City if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Walking Dead: Dead City's premiere episode right now, but its linear/broadcast debut isn't until Sunday, June 16.

Episodes air hit early at 3 a.m. ET on Fridays on AMC Plus, then at 9 p.m. ET Sundays on AMC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV : Both the Sling Orange and Blue packages carry AMC and many other top channels. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month. After that, the service costs $40 per month, a very reasonable price for live TV.

Fubo is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

AMC Plus : Get the the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. And subscribers get early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead and other AMC shows.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in the UK

Brits can watch The Walking Dead: Dead City episodes a day after they air stateside on the Disney Plus Star channel.

For early access, you'll need AMC Plus, but it's not available in the U.K. But if you're a subscriber who's traveling abroad, ExpressVPN will help you use the service you already pay for.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in Canada

Canadians can watch The Walking Dead: Dead City on AMC Canada if they get the channel through their cable provider.

Or they can get early access to new episodes on AMC Plus, which is available in Canada.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in Australia

Aussies can watch The Walking Dead: Dead City on the Binge streaming service. New episodes will stream at 5 p.m. AEDT every Monday.

AMC Plus is also available in Australia.