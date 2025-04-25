One of Canada's best television exports in recent years, "Sullivan's Crossing", returns for season 3 after a dramatic finale to season 2 found Maggie (played by Morgan Kohan) confess her romantic feelings to Cal (Chad Michael Murray). Will she leave her vital and rewarding job as a neurosurgeon in Boston to help "Sully" (Scott Patterson) run the Crossing? That might be the least of her problems...

We have all the details you need to watch "Sullivan's Crossing" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 - Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info Date and time: "Sullivan's Crossing" season 3 premieres in Canada on Sunday, April 27 on CTV and streams the next day on Crave. It drops in the U.S. on Wednesday, May 7 on The CW.

• U.S. — The CW (FREE)

• Canada — CTV / Crave (FREE)

• Australia — Stan

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

She is still dealing with a wrongful death lawsuit and a miscarriage in her past and, in terms of the present, is pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Andrew's baby which makes a relationship with Cal slightly problematic.

Meanwhile, he is attempting to process a reunion with his parents as Sully, now seemingly recovered, has a new neighbor from Hell, Glenn, who is intent upon building a luxury resort next to the campground.

Keep reading and discover how to watch "Sullivan's Crossing" season 3 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 in Canada for FREE

(Image credit: Free)

"Sullivan's Crossing" season 3 premieres in Canada on Sunday, April 27 on CTV at 7.00 p.m. ET/ PT with each episode streaming the next day on Crave.

Canadians traveling abroad can unblock CTV from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription...

How to watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching "Sullivan's Crossing" season 3 on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 in the U.S.

(Image credit: free)

It has been announced that Season 3 of "Sullivan's Crossing" will be arriving Stateside on The CW on Wednesday, May 7 airing at 8 p.m. ET/ 5.00 p.m PT.

The CW is a local network and can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

However, you can also watch all new and old episodes for FREE without cable via The CW website, and also its app that is available on most major streaming devices including smartphones, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and select Smart TVs.

How to watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Free)

"Sullivan's Crossing" has never aired in the U.K., and there's no sign of it landing any time soon.

North American citizens vacationing in the U.K. can subscribe to a VPN to watch "Sullivan's Crossing" season w online on your domestic streaming service. We recommend Nord VPN.

How to watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 in Australia

(Image credit: free)

In Australia, streaming service Stan is the place to find "Sullivan's Crossing" season 3 and it lands on Monday, April 28. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream in full right now.

Stan plans start from only $12/month, but there's also a 30-day free trial available if you haven't used it before.

North American citizens vacationing in Australia who want to watch "Sullivan's Crossing" on their usual domestic streaming service can subscribe to a VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.

'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 - Episode guide

Season 03 Episode 01: "New Beginnings" — Maggie struggles to move past the loss she suffered the night of the diner fire.

S03 E02: "Out of the Blue" — Maggie accompanies Cal to visit his parents; Sully and Frank get to the bottom of who's behind the new development.

S03 E03: "The Ties That Bind" — TBA

S03 E04: "A Clear Perspective" — TBA

S03 E05: "Misunderstandings" — TBA

S03 E06: TBA

S03 E07: TBA

S03 E08: TBA

S03 E09: TBA

S03 E10: TBA

'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 Trailer

Sullivan's Crossing | Season 3 Trailer | Stream Free on The CW - YouTube Watch On

'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 FAQ

Haven't we seen some of these actors together in other shows? Yes. Scott Patterson (as main character Luke Danes) and Chad Michael Murray (Tristan) both previously starred in 'Gilmore Girls' and Lynda Boyd and Allan Hawco starred in 'Republic of Doyle' as Rose Doyle and Jake Doyle respectively..

More from Tom's Guide