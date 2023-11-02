Invincible season 2 drops online soon — maybe even tonight. Amazon doesn't always hold fast to its planned release schedule, so there's a chance that, like Gen V earlier this year, we see Invincible arrive a few hours earlier than expected. And that's a win for fans since we haven't gotten a proper episode in over two years.

Invincible season 2 start time, channel Invincible season 2 is scheduled to release Fri. Nov. 3 at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT (Nov. 2) on Prime Video.

However, you should start checking around 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT tonight (Thurs. Nov. 2) as episodes could drop earlier than expected.

While Invincible had been around as a comic book, created by Robert Kirkman of The Walking Dead fame (fun fact: Invincible came out first), for many of us with superhero fatigue it was a breath of fresh air. While Invincible may seem like your traditional superhero animated adventure at first glance — we promise it's not.

And don't worry, while Amazon Prime Video also has some other unorthodox comic book adaptions in The Boys and Gen V, Invincible is not a satirical take on superheroes in the same way as those series are, though admittedly it may be just as violent. So don't feel like you've seen this story before if you watched Amazon's other super stories. Trust me, this one is definitely worth watching.

So here's everything to know about how to watch Invincible season 2 online. Scroll down for the release date, trailer and cast list.

How to watch Invincible season 2 anywhere online

How to watch Invincible season 2 in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and elsewhere

In the U.S., viewers can watch Invincible season 2 premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Nov. 3 at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT (Nov. 2) / 5 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEST.

However, you should start checking for episode 1 around 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT tonight (Thurs. Nov. 2) as episodes could drop earlier than expected.

Season 2 will drop in two parts. The first part is four episodes and starts tomorrow, with a new episode dropping each Friday. Part two will also consist of four episodes and is expected in 2024, but does not have a firm release date yet.

Invincible is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys and The Rings of Power.

Invincible season 2 trailer

Spoiler warning: spoilers for Invincible seasons 1 and 2 follow

Invincible season 2 looks set to pick up not too long after the end of season 1, if the trailer is any indication. Earth is still reeling from Omni-Man's betrayal, as is our half-human/half-Viltrumite hero Mark Grayson — a.k.a. Invincible. And while Mark is trying to get his life back on track after discovering his father is a supervillain rather than a superhero, it doesn't seem like things will be going according to plan.

If season 1's twist was enough to keep you coming back for more, it looks like Invincible season 2 will not disappoint.

Invincible season 2 cast

Invincible season 2 brings back a lot of familiar faces, or rather, a lot of familiar voices. Here's everyone who we expect to return from the Invincible season 1 cast:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible

J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett

Gillian Jacobs as Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Grey Griffin as Monster Girl and Shrinking Rae

Kevin Michael Richardson as the Mauler Twins

Zachary Quinto as Robot

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

We also get some new characters in Invincible season 2, and with them, some new voice actors. Here's the new cast we know of so far:

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy

Tatiana Maslany as General Telia and Queen Aquaria

Ben Schwartz as the Shapesmith

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Daveed Diggs

Peter Cullen

Cliff Curtis

Calista Flockhart

Scoot McNairy

Lea Thompson

Josh Keaton

Invincible season 2 is set to have a pretty large voice cast, so don't be surprised if these lists aren't comprehensive. Still, they should give you a good idea of who to expect over the next eight episodes.