How to watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 online – stream the Forest Whitaker crime drama from anywhere

In "Godfather of Harlem" season 4, we pick with with Ellsworth ‘Bumpy’ Johnson (played by Forest Whitaker) and his associates having left the drug game (and several bodies) behind. But it turns out there actually is no rest for the wicked...

'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 - Release date, time and channel "Godfather of Harlem" season 4 premieres on MGM+ in U.S. on Sunday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

• U.S. — MGM Plus or via Sling / Fubo

• Internationally — MGM Plus / Disney Plus

• Canada — also Crave

• Australia — Stan

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Of course, the Italian mafia are still about - it wouldn't be a show about organized crime in New York without them - but there are also Elises's (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy ) ties to the Black Panthers to worry about even though Malcolm X is now dead. Oh, and the police and unscrupulous politicians.

As if that wasn't enough to be getting along with, a new, younger rival in the form of Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn) appears on Bumpy's patch and two's a crowd at the top but it doesn't seem like he is getting the message. Yet. If you like your crime drama based on historical truth and action-packed, you're in the right place.

Watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 in the U.S.

"Godfather of Harlem" season 4 premieres on MGM+ in U.S. on Sunday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

MGM+ costs $6.99 per month / $58.99 per year, with a 7-day FREE trial for new subscribers.

The streaming service is also available through live TV streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling as the standout cheapest option while Fubo offers a comprehensive channel package. In particular, we rate Sling TV as one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

If you want to catch up, seasons 1–3 of "Godfather of Harlem" are now available for streaming on MGM+ and Hulu.

You can get MGM+ via Sling TV. For example, Orange or Blue packages, which start at $45.99 per month and then add the streamer for an extra $5. Which to go for depends on the channel lineup that's right for you, which you can read about in more detail here. New users get 50% off their first month.

Watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 from anywhere

Watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 in Canada

'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 is available in Canada from Sunday, April 13 on Disney+ and also Crave (where you can also find the first three seasons if you need to catch up).

Can I watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 in the U.K.?

Yes, you can. "Godfather of Harlem" season 4 drops in the U.K. on Sunday, April 13 on MGM+.

Watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 online and on TV in Australia

Stan is where you want to head to watch "Godfather of Harlem" season 4 Down Under. It premieres on Sunday, April 13 - the same day as the U.S. and the three previous seasons are also there if you want to catch up.

Everything to know about 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4

Here's everything you need to know about "Godfather of Harlem" season 4 with a Cast list, Episode guide and Trailer.

'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 - Cast list

Forest Whitaker as Ellsworth ‘Bumpy’ Johnson

Vincent D'Onofrio as Vincent ‘The Chin’ Gigante

Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Elise Johnson

Demi Singleton as Margaret Johnson

Erik LaRay Harvey as Del Chance

Rome Flynn as Frank Lucas

Whoopi Goldberg as Miss Willa

Elvis Nolasco as Nat Pettigrew

Erik Palladino as Giuseppe ‘Pino’ Greco

Nigel Thatch as Malcolm X

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Teddy Greene

Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante

Paul Sorvino as Frank Costello

Giancarlo Esposito as Adam Clayton Powell Jnr.

Rafi Gavron as Ernie Nunzi

Kathrine Narducci as Olympia Gigante

Markuann Smith as Junie Byrd

Jason Alan Carvell as Malcolm X

Michael Benjamin Washington as James Baldwin

'Godfather of Harlem' S4 - Episodes & schedule

Season 04 Episode 01: "New Harlem" - Bumpy plans to build a new club in Harlem but must find a way to finance it without the heroin business; Elise testifies in the Malcolm X murder trial when three innocent men are accused; Stella negotiates a business deal between Colombo and Chin. Sunday, April 13

S04 E02: "Country Boy" - Bumpy must turn the Five Families against Chin when he violates their peace agreement; he tasks newcomer Frank Lucas with robbing a shipment of Gigante heroin; Elise learns of a plot to kill Omar; Stella makes a play to become boss of the family. Sunday, April 20

S04 E03: TBA. Sunday, April 27

S04 E04: "Union Blues": TBA. Sunday, May 4

S04 E05: "Concrete Jungle": TBA. Sunday, May 11

S04 E06: TBA. Sunday, May 18

S04 E07: TBA. Sunday, May 25

S04 E08: TBA. Sunday, June 1

S04 E09: TBA. Sunday, June 8

S04 E10: TBA. Sunday, June 15

