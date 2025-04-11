How to watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 online – stream the Forest Whitaker crime drama from anywhere
Explosive confrontations and shifting sands for Harlem's Godfather as his empire faces new adversaries and challenges.
In "Godfather of Harlem" season 4, we pick with with Ellsworth ‘Bumpy’ Johnson (played by Forest Whitaker) and his associates having left the drug game (and several bodies) behind. But it turns out there actually is no rest for the wicked...
Read on to find out where to watch "The Godfather of Harlem" season 4 online from anywhere with a VPN.
Of course, the Italian mafia are still about - it wouldn't be a show about organized crime in New York without them - but there are also Elises's (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy ) ties to the Black Panthers to worry about even though Malcolm X is now dead. Oh, and the police and unscrupulous politicians.
As if that wasn't enough to be getting along with, a new, younger rival in the form of Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn) appears on Bumpy's patch and two's a crowd at the top but it doesn't seem like he is getting the message. Yet. If you like your crime drama based on historical truth and action-packed, you're in the right place.
Read on to find out how to watch and stream "Godfather of Harlem" season 4 online wherever you are.
Watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 in the U.S.
"Godfather of Harlem" season 4 premieres on MGM+ in U.S. on Sunday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT
MGM+ costs $6.99 per month / $58.99 per year, with a 7-day FREE trial for new subscribers.
The streaming service is also available through live TV streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.
Of these options, we recommend Sling as the standout cheapest option while Fubo offers a comprehensive channel package. In particular, we rate Sling TV as one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.
If you want to catch up, seasons 1–3 of "Godfather of Harlem" are now available for streaming on MGM+ and Hulu.
Out of the country? Don't panic. If you want to watch on your usual domestic streaming service from anywhere you can do this with a VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.
Watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Godfather of Harlem" season 4 on your usual subscription? Don't panic.
You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it is ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.
Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 in Canada
'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 is available in Canada from Sunday, April 13 on Disney+ and also Crave (where you can also find the first three seasons if you need to catch up).
Anybody traveling in The Great North can use a VPN to stream as they would back home.
Can I watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 in the U.K.?
Yes, you can. "Godfather of Harlem" season 4 drops in the U.K. on Sunday, April 13 on MGM+.
On holiday in the UK? Still want to use your regular domestic streaming service? Use a VPN. We recommend NordVPN (save up to 70%)
Watch 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 online and on TV in Australia
Stan is where you want to head to watch "Godfather of Harlem" season 4 Down Under. It premieres on Sunday, April 13 - the same day as the U.S. and the three previous seasons are also there if you want to catch up.
However, if you're in Australia on vacation or for work and want to use your usual domestic streaming platform just use a VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.
Everything to know about 'Godfather of Harlem' season 4
Here's everything you need to know about "Godfather of Harlem" season 4 with a Cast list, Episode guide and Trailer.
'Godfather of Harlem' season 4 - Cast list
Forest Whitaker as Ellsworth ‘Bumpy’ Johnson
Vincent D'Onofrio as Vincent ‘The Chin’ Gigante
Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Elise Johnson
Demi Singleton as Margaret Johnson
Erik LaRay Harvey as Del Chance
Rome Flynn as Frank Lucas
Whoopi Goldberg as Miss Willa
Elvis Nolasco as Nat Pettigrew
Erik Palladino as Giuseppe ‘Pino’ Greco
Nigel Thatch as Malcolm X
Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Teddy Greene
Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante
Paul Sorvino as Frank Costello
Giancarlo Esposito as Adam Clayton Powell Jnr.
Rafi Gavron as Ernie Nunzi
Elvis Nolasco as Nat Pettigrew
Kathrine Narducci as Olympia Gigante
Markuann Smith as Junie Byrd
Jason Alan Carvell as Malcolm X
Michael Benjamin Washington as James Baldwin
'Godfather of Harlem' S4 - Episodes & schedule
Season 04 Episode 01: "New Harlem" - Bumpy plans to build a new club in Harlem but must find a way to finance it without the heroin business; Elise testifies in the Malcolm X murder trial when three innocent men are accused; Stella negotiates a business deal between Colombo and Chin. Sunday, April 13
S04 E02: "Country Boy" - Bumpy must turn the Five Families against Chin when he violates their peace agreement; he tasks newcomer Frank Lucas with robbing a shipment of Gigante heroin; Elise learns of a plot to kill Omar; Stella makes a play to become boss of the family. Sunday, April 20
S04 E03: TBA. Sunday, April 27
S04 E04: "Union Blues": TBA. Sunday, May 4
S04 E05: "Concrete Jungle": TBA. Sunday, May 11
S04 E06: TBA. Sunday, May 18
S04 E07: TBA. Sunday, May 25
S04 E08: TBA. Sunday, June 1
S04 E09: TBA. Sunday, June 8
S04 E10: TBA. Sunday, June 15
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' UK 2025 from anywhere
- How to watch Peacock TV from anywhere
- The best VPN service right now
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.