This dark thriller with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes is streaming free on Prime Video — and now is the perfect time to watch

This week marks the release of “Wolf Man,” one of the first major theatrical movies of 2025. The reimaging of the classic Universe monster flick of the same name comes from director Leigh Whannell, and it’s not the first time he’s played in this particularly horrific sandbox either.

Back in February 2020, Whannell’s take on “The Invisible Man” hit theaters (but only briefly as it launched just weeks before the whole world shut down the following month), and even nearly five years later, it’s lodged itself deep in my psyche. It remains one of the most unsettling dark thrillers I’ve watched in recent years and packs one of Elisabeth Moss’ best performances.

Even better “The Invisible Man” is currently streaming on Prime Video for free. So long as you can tolerate a few advertisements, you can watch even without a subscription to the Amazon-owned streaming service. With “Wolf Man” set to be the movie everybody is talking about this weekend, why not make it a double-feature and also stream Whannell’s seriously acclaimed chiller…

What is ‘The Invisible Man’ about?

The Invisible Man - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“The Invisible Man” opens with Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) literally escaping an abusive and controlling relationship with tech tycoon Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). In the dead of night, she drugs Adrian into a deep sleep, packs up her few possessions and flees from his high-tech home.

Shortly after being liberated from his grasp, she is informed that Adrian has committed suicide, and for a moment it appears that her waking nightmare is over. However, as Cecilia attempts to reintegrate herself into society following years of being controlled by Adrian, she is plagued by strange occurrences.

And soon enough she starts to suspect that Adrian may not be dead, and has instead found a new way to torment her from the shadows. With those around her questioning her sanity, Cecilia must prove that Adrian is alive.

‘The Invisible Man’ will haunt you long after the credits

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

Like "Wolf Man," "The Invisible Man" is a (very loose) remake of the 1930s Universal classic of the same name (itself based on the H. G. Wells novel). While reboots have become far too common in modern-day Hollywood, this 2020 take on The Invisible Man is quite special. It's not a cheap retrend, opting to rework the material enough to feel like a completely different beast.

The movie’s biggest strength is Elisabeth Moss. Ceilica is put through the wringer across the movie’s two-hour runtime, and Moss’ commitment has you feeling every emotion alongside her. At first, there’s a sense of relief that her nightmare experience under the control of an abusive partner is over, but this soon gives way to sheer terror as she’s tormented by a figure she can’t even look in the eye. Arguably, her character arc follows a predictable path, but it’s well-paced, and Moss’ steely determination is enough to keep you engaged.

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

“The Invisible Man” also thrives on a sense of paranoia, at least initially. While the movie doesn’t keep things ambiguous for very long (Adrain’s ability to turn invisible is never really in doubt), there are many moments where you’re unsure if Elisabeth is truly alone, or whether Adrian is secretly observing from a shadowy corner, waiting to strike. Plus, the third act has spawned several interesting online fan theories worth digging into after your first watch.

Whannell also proves to have an effective command of the horror-thriller genre ramping up the tension in all the right ways. A dinner scene between Celica and her sister Emily (Harriet Dyer) is particularly effective and contains a shocking moment that will be etched into your memory for weeks (heck, I first watched “The Invisible Man” back in 2020 and I’m still thinking about it now). Overall, “The Invisible Man” is a Hollywood reboot done right. It takes the bones of its source material and reconstructs them in a way that feels fresh.

Stream ‘The Invisible Man’ on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

If you’re heading out to your local movie theater to watch “Wolf Man” this weekend, then “The Invisible Man” is the perfect appetizer. And don’t just take my word for it either. The movie currently holds an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes , and viewers agree with the critics awarding it an 88% rating on the Popcornmeter (the very silly name for RT’s audience score).

The website’s Critics Consensus reads, “Smart, well-acted, and above all scary, The Invisible Man proves that sometimes, the classic source material for a fresh reboot can be hiding in plain sight.” That’s a sentiment I echo. Though I’m not wholly sure about it being “scary.” While “The Invisible Man” does incorporate horror elements, I’d label it more intense than genuinely spooky. Even my easily scared partner found this one an enjoyable watch.

“The Invisible Man” is well worth watching this week if you’re in the mood for something dark, and the fact you can stream it for free on Prime Video is a very well-timed bonus with the release of "Wolf Man." However, if you’re not sure this unsettling dark thriller is for you (perhaps you want something more comforting), here are some more weekend streaming options.

Watch "The Invisible Man" on Prime Video now