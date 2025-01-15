This forgotten 2010s comedy just crashed the Prime Video top 10

“Tag” is a movie I haven't thought about in several years. I caught the Jeff Tomsic-directed comedy when it hit theaters in the summer of 2018, and it was already leaving my mind within minutes of leaving my local multiplex. So, I was rather surprised to see the movie resurface this week on Prime Video.

“Tag” arrived on the Amazon-owned streaming service at the start of the month, and in less than two weeks has already found its way into the platform’s top 10 most-watched list.

As of writing (Jan. 15), the comedy has rocketed straight to the No. 2 spot behind only the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt action-blockbuster “The Fall Guy”. That’s an impressive achievement for a movie that didn’t exactly set the box office ablaze back in 2018.

So, if you’ve never heard of “Tag”, but are considering giving this comedy a place in your Prime Video watchlist, here are the details you need to know.

What is ‘Tag’ about?

Loosely based on a hilarious and heartfelt Wall Street Journal article, “Tag” is a high-concept comedy inspired by a farcical true story. It follows a group of friends that have been playing a monthly game of tag since the year 1983 when they were children. Now well into their adulthood, they’ve continued to bond over this playground game and remain as competitive as ever.

After 30 years of playing, Jerry (Jeremy Renner) is the undefeated champion, having never been caught. But when he announces he’s getting married, his best pals, Hoagie (Ed Helms), Callahan (Jon Hamm), Sable (Hannibal Buress), and Randy (Jake Johnson) devise a master plan to ensure that this is the year they finally tag him. What could go wrong?

While the core concept is a little ridiculous, the movie uses its kooky premise to explore the tight bonds between these five friends, and how leaning on your chosen family can help you overcome even life’s toughest obstacles.

Should you stream ‘Tag’ on Prime Video?

When it comes to answering the above question, my response is a resounding maybe...

I appreciate that’s less helpful than a straightforward yes or no, but “Tag” is one of those movies that sounds more appealing on paper than it proves to be in reality. However, for viewers looking for an easy-watching comedy, it does have its merits, and at less than 100 minutes long, it's not a time-sink.

“Tag’s” biggest strength is its seriously talented cast. It features Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, Jake Johnson, Jon Hamm, and Jeremy Renner. The cast is stacked, and most importantly, there are plenty of comedy chops among the group. Even when the material comes up short — which is far too often — these funny men keep the movie light, breezy, and watchable.

However, there is a lingering sense that “Tag” could have been so much more. The overall concept feels very original, and such a star-studded cast deserves a better script. It’s not helped by the repetitive storyline that clearly signposts its end destination from the very start.

Plus, some of the gags haven’t aged especially gracefully. While it was released within the past decade, “Tag” feels closer to a comedy ripped straight out of the early 2000s era.

The movie was no critical darling upon release. “Tag” scored a relatively weak 55% on Rotten Tomatoes and its audience score isn’t much better at just 57%. These totals aren’t unfair, there really isn’t anything especially memorable about “Tag”, but it’s a serviceable comedy, assuming you can look past some of the dated jokes and predictable plotting.

“Tag” is certainly not a Prime Video movie that you need to drop everything to stream as soon as possible, but if you’re looking for a comedy flick that won’t tax your attention span, and can be consumed without much thought, it’ll get the job done. However, don’t be surprised, if you find the movie slipping from your memory moments after the credits begin to roll.

Watch "Tag" on Prime Video now