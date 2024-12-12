‘The Bikeriders’ just rode into the Prime Video top 10 — and this crime drama is seriously cool

I’m not a motorcycle type of person (frankly, I often struggle to maneuver even a regular four-wheel car), but after watching “The Bikeriders” in theaters over the summer I was very briefly tempted to purchase a hog of my own. Or at the very least, pick up a new leather jacket…

Sadly, I don’t have the confidence to pull off such a look, but “The Bikeriders” had me momentarily believing that my true life’s calling was to join a motorcycle club and live on the open road. And now this gas-fueled crime drama has arrived on Amazon Prime Video.

The Austin Butler and Tom Hardy-fronted flick had made quite the first impression on the streaming service’s subscriber base. “The Bikeriders” only landed on Prime Video on Tuesday (Dec. 10), but it’s already climbing the service’s top 10 list. The movie currently sits in the No. 7 spot, but after a quick refuel, it might have enough gas to go all the way and become No. 1.

So, if you’re looking for something new to watch on Prime Video, here’s why “The Bikeriders” is a seriously cool crime drama anchored by a melancholic tone and strong performances…

What is ‘The Bikeriders’ about?

Inspired by the photo book of the same name by American photographer Danny Lyon, “The Bikeriders” centers on the Chicago-based Vandals Motorcycle Club (a nod to the real-life Outlaws Motorcycle Club, which currently has more than 400 chapters around the world).

The club is run by the tough-as-nails Johnny David (Tom Hardy), who was inspired to create the Vandals after watching “The Wild One”. But the group’s beating heart is the young Benny (Austin Butler), a biker with a rough exterior hiding a sweet and tender soul. Our pathway into this world of gas-powered vehicles is Kathy Bauer (Jodie Comer), a young woman who falls in with the group after a chance encounter with Benny and becomes a key member.

Set over a decade, “The Bikeriders” explores the culture of the 1960s and 1970s alongside the fallout and interchapter drama when the gang’s way of life is threatened by forces both outside and within the group. Plus, there’s an era-appropriate soundtrack for those who love classic rock and roll tunes.

You don’t need to be a greaser to enjoy this movie

Quite often “The Bikeriders” feels more like a mood piece than a conventional movie. Yes, there is a central narrative to follow, one that builds to a very bittersweet ending, but much of the movie exists based purely on a tangible vibe. Across the two-hour runtime, you’ll spend plenty of time just hanging out with characters like Johnny, Benny and Zipco (Michael Shannon).

Fortunately, the cast does an excellent job bringing these characters to life. Hardy and Comer are both strong in their respective roles. Comer is especially impressive (the Brit even manages to pull off a convincing Midwest accent), and the film’s emotional core relies on her talents. However, the movie’s real star is Austin Butler as the effortlessly cool Benny.

While I imagine this flick will really appeal to those already enamored with biker culture, it’s definitely not a requirement. I came into “The Bikeriders” almost completely unaware of this particular subculture and found the insight into a whole new world fascinating. So, whether you’re a greaser or not, don’t skip this crime drama, there’s plenty to get invested in here.

The movie was also a modest success with critics. “The Bikeriders” currently holds a solid 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 270 reviews. However, its audience score drops a little lower to 75%. The movie’s slow pacing seems to be a primary complaint from some viewers, but personally, I think this is a flick worth just enjoying at its own speed.

Stream ‘The Bikeriders’ on Prime Video now

I’m glad to see “The Bikeriders” getting a bit of love now that it’s arrived on Prime Video. This crime drama may be a little too meandering to appeal to viewers looking for thrill-a-minute fun, but if you can appreciate a slow-paced affair, with a very engaging vibe, it’s a drama that you won’t want to miss. And all that time taken to really explore its character hugely pays off in the third act when things get a little more heated, and the Vandals are truly threatened.

However, if harsh engine noises and slicked-back hair aren’t for you, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Christmas movies in the Prime Video top 10, and also see our full guide to everything new arriving on the Amazon-owned streaming service in December 2024.